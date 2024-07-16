 Apple begins to roll out iOS 18 public beta for iPhone users, here’s how you can install it | Tech News
Apple begins to roll out iOS 18 public beta for iPhone users, here's how you can install it

Apple iOS 18 comes with a range of major features and upgrades for iPhone users.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 16 2024, 07:13 IST
Apple begins to roll out iOS 18 public beta for iPhone users, here’s how you can install it
iOS 18 was officially unveiled by Apple at the WWDC 2024 in June. (Apple)

Apple has started to roll out the much awaited iOS 18 public beta for eligible iPhone users. This is the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference in June that the new-gen iPhone OS is available for the public. The public beta launch of iOS 18 follows three developer beta releases. Unveiled at WWDC 2024, iOS 18 comes with a wide range of cosmetic upgrades and features, most prominent being the Apple intelligence. If you are keen to install the public beta of iOS 18 on your iPhone, you need to enroll in Apple's beta testing program.

Also read: iOS 18 doubles down on India-specific features: Check what's coming to iPhone 15 and other iPhones

How to install iOS 18 public beta on your iPhone

It is recommended that you should install a new public beta on a secondary device or back up your current iOS setup as betas are still unstable versions and can contain bugs. Having a back up ensures that you can revert to iOS 17 if needed without much hassle. Once you have enrolled in Apple's beta testing program, you can follow the steps below to install iOS 18 on your iPhone.

Also read
  1. Open the Settings app on your Apple iPhone.
  2. Scroll down and tap on General.
  3. Tap on Software Update.
  4. Tap on iOS 18 Public Beta to begin the download and installation process.

iOS 18's stable version will be officially rolled out after the launch of iPhone 16 which is slated to take place in the coming months. Apple iPhone Xs and later are eligible to get the latest iOS version.

Also read: Apple reportedly says ‘No' to Meta AI chatbot integration; partners with OpenAI for iOS 18 instead

Eligible iPhone models for iOS update

Here's a complete list of iPhone models that will receive the iOS 18 update in the next couple of months - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).

Also read: iOS 18 trick: How to easily hide app names on your iPhone in seconds

As mentioned earlier, Apple's latest OS for iPhones comes with significant advancements with Apple Intelligence being the key attraction. As this iOS 18 version rolled out by Apple is a first public beta, you may have to wait for a few more updates to experience the new iPhone OS in full.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 07:12 IST
