Apple blocked over 374 million accounts for frauds in 2023; claims to prevent scams worth $1.8 billion- Full details

Apple released the fourth annual fraud prevention analysis report which highlighted how the company have dealt with fraudulent activities over the past few years and mainly in 2023. The report provides an in-depth analysis of how the App Store's rules have maintained user's privacy over the period. The company also highlighted how it has built antifraud initiatives to safeguard its users from tricksters who are getting smarter with evolving technologies. Know more about how Apple took action against online fraud.

Apple's annual fraud prevention analysis

According to Apple's new report, the company has prevented over $7 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions between 2020 and 2023. In 2023, it has cracked over more than $1.8 billion in frauds taking place in its ecosystem. Apple said it “monitors and investigates fraudulent activity on the App Store, and utilises sophisticated tools and technologies to weed out bad actors and help strengthen the App Store ecosystem.”

In 2023, the company rejected over 1.7 million app submissions for not meeting Apple standards for privacy, security, and content. Additionally, Apple claims that it has blocked over 374 million developer and customer accounts suspected of fraudulent activity. On the other hand, it has removed over 152 million ratings and reviews which were fake or misleading. The company not only looked after the App Store but also blocked 47000 apps on pirate storefronts.

The App Store team consists of over 500 members who closely study the app submission from developers around the globe. Per week, the team reviews approximately 132500 apps per week. In 2023, the team studied over 6.9 million app submissions from which 192000 apps could make it to the App Store, showcasing Apple's legitimacy and strict regulations. These measures are necessary to avoid fraud and threats as many apps are converted into pirate movie streaming platforms or illegal gambling apps. The company stated several reasons why the apps are rejected such as bait and switch activity, hidden or undocumented features, privacy violations, and others. Lastly, Apple also highlights that downloading apps outside of the App Store could risk users' privacy and make them vulnerable to scams and online fraud.

