 Apple blocked over 374 million accounts for frauds in 2023; claims to prevent scams worth $1.8 billion- Full details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple blocked over 374 million accounts for frauds in 2023; claims to prevent scams worth $1.8 billion- Full details

Apple blocked over 374 million accounts for frauds in 2023; claims to prevent scams worth $1.8 billion- Full details

Apple revealed data on how the App Store prevented fraudulent transactions and activities in 2023, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 15 2024, 13:35 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
Apple blocked over 374 million accounts for frauds in 2023; claims to prevent scams worth $1.8 billion- Full details
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
Apple blocked over 374 million accounts for frauds in 2023; claims to prevent scams worth $1.8 billion- Full details
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
Apple blocked over 374 million accounts for frauds in 2023; claims to prevent scams worth $1.8 billion- Full details
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
Apple blocked over 374 million accounts for frauds in 2023; claims to prevent scams worth $1.8 billion- Full details
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
Apple blocked over 374 million accounts for frauds in 2023; claims to prevent scams worth $1.8 billion- Full details
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
Apple blocked over 374 million accounts for frauds in 2023; claims to prevent scams worth $1.8 billion- Full details
icon View all Images
Apple blocked over 374 million developer and customer accounts suspected of fraudulent activity. (Apple)

Apple released the fourth annual fraud prevention analysis report which highlighted how the company have dealt with fraudulent activities over the past few years and mainly in 2023. The report provides an in-depth analysis of how the App Store's rules have maintained user's privacy over the period. The company also highlighted how it has built antifraud initiatives to safeguard its users from tricksters who are getting smarter with evolving technologies. Know more about how Apple took action against online fraud.

Apple's annual fraud prevention analysis

According to Apple's new report, the company has prevented over $7 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions between 2020 and 2023. In 2023, it has cracked over more than $1.8 billion in frauds taking place in its ecosystem. Apple said it “monitors and investigates fraudulent activity on the App Store, and utilises sophisticated tools and technologies to weed out bad actors and help strengthen the App Store ecosystem.”

In 2023, the company rejected over 1.7 million app submissions for not meeting Apple standards for privacy, security, and content. Additionally, Apple claims that it has blocked over 374 million developer and customer accounts suspected of fraudulent activity. On the other hand, it has removed over 152 million ratings and reviews which were fake or misleading. The company not only looked after the App Store but also blocked 47000 apps on pirate storefronts.

The App Store team consists of over 500 members who closely study the app submission from developers around the globe. Per week, the team reviews approximately 132500 apps per week. In 2023, the team studied over 6.9 million app submissions from which 192000 apps could make it to the App Store, showcasing Apple's legitimacy and strict regulations. These measures are necessary to avoid fraud and threats as many apps are converted into pirate movie streaming platforms or illegal gambling apps. The company stated several reasons why the apps are rejected such as bait and switch activity, hidden or undocumented features, privacy violations, and others. Lastly, Apple also highlights that downloading apps outside of the App Store could risk users' privacy and make them vulnerable to scams and online fraud.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹127,990₹134,900
Buy now
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹80,590₹89,900
Buy now
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹52,590₹59,900
Buy now
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 13:35 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch iphone users get a new whatsapp update- here’s what’s new and all features explained apple music starts 10-day countdown, unveils the 100 best albums of all time 12 big announcements made at google i/o 2024 that you can’t miss: gemini 1.5 flash, veo, project astra and more how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window google i/o 2024: google adds 'ask photos' for voice and text image searches with gemini ai integration big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free openai may announce chatgpt-powered search engine: know what to expect and where to watch the event live this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly

Best Deals For You

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review: Is it worth buying this smartphone at Rs. 26,999?
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
Honor X9b
Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra design images leaked: Check out how the next Moto smartphone will look like
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra design images leaked: Check out how the next Moto smartphone will look like
best triple camera phones
10 best triple camera phones: Capturing life in high definition

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets