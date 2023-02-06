    Trending News

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Vishal Bhardwaj, Ishaan Khatter's short film 'Fursat'

    Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Vishal Bhardwaj, Ishaan Khatter's short film 'Fursat'

    Apple CEO Tim Cook has praised Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and Ishan Khatter's recently released short film 'Fursat'.

    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 11:19 IST
    Use passkey to sign in to your Apple iPhone; no password required
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/5 If you are an Apple iPhone user, you will not have to remember passwords now as you can use passkeys to sign in on their iPhones. Passkeys give iPhone users a simple and secure way to sign in without passwords by relying on Face ID or Touch ID to identify them when they login on supporting websites and apps. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 "A passkey is a cryptographic entity that’s not visible to you, and it’s used in place of a password. A passkey consists of a key pair, which—compared to a password—profoundly improves security. One key is public, registered with the website or app you’re using. The other key is private, held only by your devices. Through the use of powerful, industry-standard cryptography techniques, this key pair helps ensure a strong, private relationship between your devices and the website or app," Apple said. (HT Tech)
    iPhone
    3/5 The iPhone stores the passkey in iCloud Keychain, so it is available on all your devices where you are signed in with your Apple ID (iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, or tvOS 16 required). Here is all you need to know about passkeys. (REUTERS)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    4/5 How to save a passkey for an account: Depending on the website, browser, or app, saving a passkey to your iPhone and iCloud Keychain usually consists of steps similar to these. On your iPhone, do one of the following: 1. For a new account: On the account sign-up screen, enter an account name. 2. For an existing account: Sign in with your password, then go to the account management screen. When you see the option to save a passkey for the account, tap Continue. And your passkey is saved. (AFP)
    image caption
    5/5 How to sign in to an account on your iPhone with a passkey: On the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field. Tap the account suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard. If your iPhone has Touch ID, follow the onscreen instructions to verify your identity. Otherwise, Face ID verifies your identity. (Apple)
    Apple CEO Tim Cook
    View all Images
    Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Vishal Bhardwaj, Ishaan Khatter's short film 'Fursat'. (REUTERS)

    Apple CEO Tim Cook, on Saturday, praised Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and Ishan Khatter's recently released short film 'Fursat'. Taking to Twitter, Tim wrote. "Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all #ShotoniPhone."

    Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj 'Fursat' is a short film shot on an iPhone and stars Ishaan and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

    The 30-minute short film was released on Apple's official YouTube channel and received positive responses from the audience.

    Apple described the film as a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present.

    During the lockdown, many directors across languages have experimented with shooting techniques using advanced technology. Some actor-directors shot themselves, being locked inside a room. Taking this opportunity further, the tech giants have been commissioning notable directors to shoot with smartphones. Vishal Bhardwaj is the latest to join the band.

    Vishal, known for his aesthetic sensibility, has played with the theme of time travel in 'Fursat'.

    Punjabi actor Wamiqa Gabbi shot to nationwide fame with the Disney Plus Hotstar series 'Grahan' and the Netflix series 'Mai: A Mother's Rage." Ishaan Khatter has proved his acting mettle in the debut film, 'Beyond the Clouds', by Majid Majidi.

    He was last seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

    Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

    He will be next seen in a period war film, 'Pippa' alongside Mrunal Thakur.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 11:13 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum