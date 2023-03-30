Apple confirms the date for WWDC 2023! Is iOS 17 coming?

Waiting for iOS 17? Apple has finally announced the date for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. Will the event reveal iOS 17? Apple on Wednesday announced it will host WWDC 2023 in an online format from June 5 through 9, 2023, with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day. Free for all developers, WWDC 2023 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements, the company said in a release.

As part of Apple's ongoing commitment to helping developers create innovative apps, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple engineers, as well as insight into new technologies and tools to help them realize their visions. “WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it's an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

What to expect at Apple WWDC 2023

Along with announcements shared from the keynote and State of the Union presentations, this year's online program will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers. Developers and students will also have the opportunity to watch the keynote and State of the Union, alongside the global online community at Apple Park on June 5.

Notably, space for this in-person event will be limited, and details on how to apply to attend can be found on the Apple Developer site and app. WWDC 2023 is also an opportunity to support student developers through the Swift Student Challenge. With the help of Swift Playgrounds — an app for iPad and Mac, students from around the world are invited to create an app playground on a topic of their choice.

Submissions for this year's challenge are now open, and students can submit their work through April 19.