Apple confirms to delay awaited Apple Intelligence feature till 2026- All details

Apple has confirmed to delay personalised Siri version for future iOS updates. Here’s when you can expect the advanced Apple Intelligence features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 10 2025, 10:06 IST
Apple confirms to delay awaited Apple Intelligence feature till 2026- All details
Advanced Siri upgrade has been delayed for next year, here’s what we know. (Apple)

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.4 beta with some new Apple Intelligence features such as review summary, Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro models, and others. However, the beta misses out on the crucial Siri upgrade which we all have been waiting for over a year. Recently, analyst Mark Gurman highlighted that Apple could delay the advanced Siri version, which has created much disappointment among users. Now, in shocking news, Apple has confirmed that the more advanced Siri features have been delayed for 2026 due to their complexity. This may come as a major shock to iPhone users who have purchased the smartphone to experience advanced AI features. Know what Apple has to say about the delayed features. 

Also read: Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026 at above $2000- All details

Delayed Apple Intelligence features

Apple spokeswoman Jacqueline Roy spoke to Daring Firefall, confirming the delay of the biggest Apple Intelligence feature, which gave iPhone's voice assistant Siri more advanced powers such as personal context, onscreen awareness, and more. The spokesperson said, “It's going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.” 

Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: iOS 18.4 beta 2: New visual intelligence, Apple Vision Pro app, emojis, and more features unveiled

The report highlighted that Apple is building a new cloud computing infrastructure within its chip for data processing and managing user's privacy at the same time. Doing so is causing major complexity to the process, while also bringing the advanced Siri version. Therefore, these reasons have been causing the delay. Therefore, no upcoming iOS 18 update will include advanced Siri features. It is being reported that this advancement will likely be introduced with this year's OS cycle, the iOS 19. However, the update may not officially roll out until iOS 19.4 in 2026. 

This delay may come as a major shock to iPhone 16 series users, as many purchased the devices to experience Apple AI. Now, with more personalized Siri being delayed, it may create doubt over future iPhones as well as timely feature roll out. Therefore, now iPhone users may have to wait another year to experience advanced Apple Intelligence features. In our opinion, iPhone buyers should not buy new-gen models based on promises and wait for the official rollout to buy the product.

First Published Date: 10 Mar, 10:05 IST
