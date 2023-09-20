Icon
Home Tech News Apple dethroned after 20 years? Know who joined it at the top of the American Satisfaction Index

Apple dethroned after 20 years? Know who joined it at the top of the American Satisfaction Index

The latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) report reveals that Samsung has forced a tie with Apple this year, despite the Cupertino company holding the top spot for nearly 20 years.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 14:08 IST
Icon
Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Check price and much more now
Apple
1/5 Apple 2023 event: This year’s most anticipated event is finally here. Apple has just launched the most awaited smartphone of the year - iPhone 15. Are you excited to know all about it? But mostly you would be wondering if this will be in your budget or not. You can check the iPhone 15 price below. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Apple has finally revealed the price of the iPhone 15! You can now buy the iPhone 15 starting at $799. This puts an end to the rumors about the iPhone 15 cost that have been doing the rounds all these months. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island which was introduced for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak of 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2000 nits in sunlight, and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five stunning new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Pre-orders of these models will begin on Friday, September 15, and they will be available for sale beginning Friday, September 22.  (Apple)
Apple
5/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island  which was introduced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak brightness of 1600 nits HDR, 2000 nits in sunlight and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
Apple
View all Images
Apple ranks 1st in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) in the PC category but has to share the spot with Samsung. (REUTERS)

After nearly a 20-year period of being the sole winner of the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) in the category of Personal Computers (PCs), Apple has been forced to concede a tie by none other than its biggest smartphone rival - Samsung. For the unaware, ACSI measures customer satisfaction in three categories - personal computers, major household appliances, and televisions. It takes into account not just the device, but the experience that it offers, including the availability of apps/software, accessories, features, and even call center satisfaction.

Samsung joins Apple at the summit of ACSI

In the latest report, it has been revealed that Apple has been the sole winner in this category for the last 20 years but now has been joined at the summit of the American Customer Satisfaction Index by its fierce tech rival, Samsung. The report was based on over 14000 responses from customers chosen at random from July 2022 to June 2023.

Apple scored 83 points with its Mac and iPad, which is 1 point higher than last year. However, it still wasn't enough to make it the sole winner in this category as Samsung also scored the same points, having jumped 2 points since last year.

As per the report, desktop users are the most satisfied with 84 points, followed by laptop users (80 points), and tablet users (76 points). There is a 5-point difference between the highest scores which are Apple and Samsung (jointly tied at 83 points), and the lowest scorers which came out to be Amazon, Asus, Lenovo, and All Others (with 78 points each).

Customer experience was up in several trends such as design, graphics and sound quality, availability of apps, ease of operation, availability of accessories, processor speed, and features. However, it was down compared to last year when it comes to call center satisfaction and website satisfaction.

In terms of the ability to keep system crashes to a minimum, the scores remain the same as last year's.

Shockingly, tablet users were the most dissatisfied with the ease of operation with a lowly 74 customer satisfaction rating, despite having an all-touch display. Moreover, they were also not happy with the features offered.

The companies included in the survey were Apple, Samsung, Dell, HP, Acer, Amazon, Asus, Lenovo, and other brands.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 14:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy
bard ai
Google Adds ChatGPT Rival Bard to Gmail, YouTube, Docs and More

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon