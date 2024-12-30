Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple discontinues 15 products: What’s gone and what deals are still available for you?

Apple has made significant changes to its product lineup this fall and discontinued several popular devices. Here's a look at the 15 products no longer available.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 30 2024, 19:17 IST
Apple discontinues 15 products
Apple has discontinued 15 products, including iPhones, iPads, and accessories, following recent product launches and updates. (Apple)

Apple's fall product lineup has been nothing short of eventful, with a September event packed with new launches, followed by the iPad mini 7 release in mid-October. As part of this wave of fresh announcements, the company also decided to phase out several older products, making them unavailable for purchase on the Apple Store. While these devices are no longer available directly from Apple, third-party retailers still offer discounts on previous-generation products.

Here are the key products that Apple has discontinued:

1. iPad mini 6

Apple launched the iPad mini 7 in October, introducing upgrades like Apple Intelligence, Apple Pencil Pro compatibility, and a fix for the jelly scrolling issue. With the new features, there's little reason to opt for the older iPad mini 6, and no notable discounts are available for it. The iPad mini 7 is priced at $459.

2. FineWoven iPhone Cases

Introduced as an eco-friendly alternative to leather, Apple's FineWoven iPhone cases failed to meet expectations due to their tendency to scratch easily. These cases have been discontinued for the iPhone 16 models, but FineWoven MagSafe wallets and Apple Watch bands are still available. Some deals for FineWoven cases for iPhone 15 can be found online, such as a $29 option for the iPhone 15 Plus.

3. M3 MacBook Pro

Apple unveiled the new M4 MacBook Pro models with enhanced performance in late October, leading to the discontinuation of the M3 MacBook Pro. Deals for the M3 models are still available, such as a $1299 offer for the base model at Best Buy.

4. M2 Mac mini

With the redesign of the Mac mini in October, featuring M4/M4 Pro chipsets and more RAM options, the previous M2 Mac mini model is now outdated. While no standout deals are available for the M2 model, the M4 Mac mini can be purchased for $579 on Amazon.

5. M3 iMac

Apple updated the iMac with the M4 chip, offering better performance and additional features. As a result, the M3 iMac has been discontinued, though some deals on the M3 model are available, with the current M4 version priced at $1199 after a discount.

6. iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max

As is typical with new iPhone releases, Apple discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro models in favour of the iPhone 16 series. Refurbished models are available, such as a 128GB iPhone 15 Pro for $725 and a 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max for $864 on Amazon.

7. iPhone 13

Introduced in 2021, the iPhone 13 saw a price drop before being discontinued. Refurbished units are still available, starting at $372 for an unlocked version in excellent condition.

8. Lightning Magic Accessories

Apple transitioned its Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard to USB-C, discontinuing the Lightning versions. However, you can find some discounts on the older Lightning accessories, with a $20-off deal on the Magic Trackpad.

9. Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 was discontinued following the release of the thinner Series 10. While deals for the Series 9 are available, the Series 10 is a better option, starting at $329.

10. Lightning AirPods

Apple replaced the remaining AirPods models with Lightning ports, including AirPods 2, 3, and AirPods Max. AirPods 4, with noise cancellation, are available starting at $119, and USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $189.

While these discontinued products are no longer available from Apple, the deals on previous-generation models are still possible through third-party retailers.

First Published Date: 30 Dec, 19:17 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets