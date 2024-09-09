Apple September event 2024 is here and ‘It's Glowtime'. Finally, the iPhone 16 series will break cover after months of anticipation and rumours. A few days ago, Apple rolled out invites for its annual event that is taking place today (September 9) and shocked everyone. Earlier it was predicted that the company will follow its launch pattern and will launch the flagship iPhone series on a Tuesday or Wednesday. However, Apple broke its recent tradition for the iPhone 16 launch. Over the past few months, almost everything that may be announced in the Apple event 2024 has been under focus and it's finally the date to test all the rumours and predictions. At the Glowtime 2024 event, Apple is expected to launch a bunch of new devices.

Apple September Event 2024: What to expect

At the annual Apple launch event 2024, you can expect the company to unveil the new iPhone 16 series comprising iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apart from the new-gen iPhone models, the Cupertino-based giant may also launch the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple AirPods 4, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and more. The company will announce iOS 18 release date and time.

iPhone 16 launch: When will Apple event 2024 begin

iPhone 16 series launch event will begin at 10am PT (Pacific Time) at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino. As per the IST (Indian Standard Time), the Apple September event will begin at 10:30pm IST.

New iPhone launch: How to watch the Apple September event live

Viewers in India can stream the Apple event live on the company's website, Apple TV and YouTube. Apple has already added an event placeholder on its YouTube channel. If you wish to add the event to your calendar, Apple's Events website offers an option to add a cross-platform reminder. You can also catch all the action from the iPhone 16 series launch here.

