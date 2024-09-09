 Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live [Video] | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

At the Glowtime 2024 event, Apple is expected to launch a bunch of new devices including the iPhone 16, AirPods 4 and more.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 09 2024, 07:50 IST
Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]
iPhone 16 launch event will be streamed live on Youtube and on Apple event platforms.  (Apple)

Apple September event 2024 is here and ‘It's Glowtime'. Finally, the iPhone 16 series will break cover after months of anticipation and rumours. A few days ago, Apple rolled out invites for its annual event that is taking place today (September 9) and shocked everyone. Earlier it was predicted that the company will follow its launch pattern and will launch the flagship iPhone series on a Tuesday or Wednesday. However, Apple broke its recent tradition for the iPhone 16 launch. Over the past few months, almost everything that may be announced in the Apple event 2024 has been under focus and it's finally the date to test all the rumours and predictions. At the Glowtime 2024 event, Apple is expected to launch a bunch of new devices.

Also read: iPhone 16 to feature Capture button: Will this new addition be worth for mobile photography

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Apple September Event 2024: What to expect

At the annual Apple launch event 2024, you can expect the company to unveil the new iPhone 16 series comprising iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apart from the new-gen iPhone models, the Cupertino-based giant may also launch the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple AirPods 4, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and more. The company will announce iOS 18 release date and time.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch soon: This is why people want to upgrade, it's not AI but…

iPhone 16 launch: When will Apple event 2024 begin

iPhone 16 series launch event will begin at 10am PT (Pacific Time) at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino. As per the IST (Indian Standard Time), the Apple September event will begin at 10:30pm IST.

Also read: Apple September event 2024: Key differences between iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

New iPhone launch: How to watch the Apple September event live

Viewers in India can stream the Apple event live on the company's website, Apple TV and YouTube. Apple has already added an event placeholder on its YouTube channel. If you wish to add the event to your calendar, Apple's Events website offers an option to add a cross-platform reminder. You can also catch all the action from the iPhone 16 series launch here.

HT Tech will also offer full coverage of the major Apple event. For timely updates and in-depth details you can follow HT Tech for the announcements.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 07:15 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update airtel and jio launches limited time festive prepaid plans with extra benefits and discounts- all details ios 18 release: only these iphone users in india will get apple’s big update dyson launches new airwrap, hair dryer, wet cleaner, and headphones ahead of festive season in india- all details 10 best tws earbuds from jbl to buy from amazon how to hide your instagram online status from others alert! did you get a whatsapp verification code without asking? your account under threat samsung galaxy s24 series, galaxy s23 series and others to get the new ai features with one ui 6.1.1 update windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila
GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership

GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership
PS5 Pro design

Sony PS5 Pro officially teased; 30th-anniversary image reveals new design with three stripes
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event

Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details

OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
best tablet with pen

Best tablets with stylus from Samsung, Lenovo and others for drawing and note taking
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets