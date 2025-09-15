Apple is staking its claim on ultra-thin technology with the new iPhone Air. This sleek device measures only 5.6 millimetres thick, making it the slimmest iPhone the company has ever produced. The design is striking but immediately rekindles memories of “bendgate” and has people asking just how durable a phone can be when it looks almost delicate.

Put to the test

To address doubts, Apple's senior team chose to face concerns directly. In a public session, senior leaders invited journalists to push the iPhone Air to its limits. The phone was deliberately tossed onto a side table and handed over for a real bend test. According to Tom's Guide, those who tried to bend the phone watched it flex a little under heavy pressure but observed that it quickly returned to its original shape. No reports showed any snapping or permanent distortion.

Apple's approach was not just about creating a media moment. The iPhone Air's build relies heavily on grade 5 titanium, a material known for its high strength and low weight, often seen in aerospace applications. Apple covers both the front and back of the phone with Ceramic Shield 2, the company's latest improvement in toughened glass. This addition is designed to provide greater resistance against scratches and drops than previous iPhone models.

Beyond the external changes, the engineering inside the iPhone Air has been carefully planned, the company claims. Apple has grouped sensitive parts like the cameras and processor into a central zone called the plateau. This spreads physical stress away from the phone's thinnest areas and supports long-term durability. The battery is also given extra care, now protected with a new metal shell meant to absorb force and prevent punctures or deformation.

During hands-on tests, it appeared that iPhone Air can flex if you apply deliberate force but it does not crack or warp easily. This is not a flaw; it is an intended feature that allows the phone to deal with usual knocks and twists that come with real-life use. The ability to flex without lasting damage marks a shift from previous generations where bending could mean a ruined phone. There's a lot of buzz around the iPhone Air but first impressions show Apple may have built a magical device this time.