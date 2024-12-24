Apple expected to launch iPad 11 with iPadOS 18.3, wireless modem, and faster chip in 2025: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil the iPad 11 in early 2025, marking a significant update for its entry-level tablet. This follows a year of updates for most of the iPad lineup, excluding the entry-level model, which has not seen an update since 2022. Sources indicate that the iPad 11 will debut alongside iPadOS 18.3, Apple's latest operating system, when it becomes available to the public.

A reliable source on X shared (via 9to5Mac) that Apple intends to unveil the iPad 11 around the same time iPadOS 18.3 becomes available. The device is expected to ship with iPadOS 18.3 pre-installed. The first beta of iPadOS 18.3 was recently released to developers, though it did not include major new features. It primarily focused on internal updates, such as adding support for robotic vacuum cleaners in the Home app. The source suggests that Apple has also prepared iPadOS 18.3 to support the upcoming iPad 11.

Apple typically rolls out its ".3" updates for iOS and iPadOS in late January. Earlier reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had hinted at a spring 2025 release for the iPad 11, which aligns with the beginning of March. This provides a clearer timeframe for the anticipated launch of the entry-level iPad.

The leak further revealed that the iPad 11 will feature Apple's first wireless modem, enabling Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. It also mentioned that Apple had tested an iPad with the A14 chip, the same one used in the current iPad 10. However, this model was just a prototype designed to test the new modem. The final version of the iPad 11 is expected to be powered by a faster chip, possibly the A17 Pro, similar to the one found in the iPad mini, to optimise performance and compatibility with Apple's advanced technologies.

Why Wait for the iPad 11?

Currently, the iPad 10 is available for $349, but prices may drop as the iPad 11 launch nears. With the new device on the horizon, potential buyers may want to hold off on purchasing the older model. Alongside the iPad 11, Apple is rumoured to introduce a refreshed iPhone SE and iPad Air in spring 2025, with the possibility of an event or a series of videos to showcase all the new products.