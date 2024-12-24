Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple expected to launch iPad 11 with iPadOS 18.3, wireless modem, and faster chip in 2025: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPad 11 in early 2025 with iPadOS 18.3 and new hardware, including a faster chip and wireless modem. Here’s what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 24 2024, 17:15 IST
5 new Apple products to be announced in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4, and more
iPad 11
1/5 iPhone 17 Air: With next year’s iPhone 17 series, Apple may discontinue the iPhone 17 Plus model to introduce an ultra-slim flagship model. Reportedly, the new slim phone will be known as iPhone 17 Air which will come with a single rear camera, 6 mm thickness, Apple Intelligence, and more advanced features. However, the smartphone may come with some tradeoffs considering it's a slim model. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series. (AppleInsider)
iPad 11
2/5 iPhone SE 4: Apple is rumoured to bring the SE series model model in 2025 after three years. However, it may not be called as iPhone SE 4 but the iPhone 16e as per recent reports. Reportedly the smartphone will have an iPhone 14-like design with a 6.1-inch display but with a smaller notch. It will likely be powered by the A18 chip which was first introduced with the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 163 may debut in March 2025.  (Apple)
iPad 11
3/5 Apple Command Center: Apple is planning to launch an Amazon Echo Show competitor which will control smart home devices based on voice prompts. MacRumors reported that the Command Center will come with a display enabling users to FaceTime, watch videos, and control smart devices. It may also come with Apple Intelligence‌ integration for smart replies and task management.  (Apple)
iPad 11
4/5 Updated version of the AirPods Pro: Apple is reported to be working on a new  AirPods Pro update with a new design and upgraded features. The new model coming in 2025 is expected to come with improved sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation with the new H series chip. The AirPods Pro could also come with health monitoring features such as heart rate tracking, temperature monitoring, and more. (Apple)
iPad 11
5/5 New Siri capabilities: In 2025, Apple may roll out new Siri capabilities with Apple intelligence. Reports suggest the upcoming iOS 18 updates will provide Siri with onscreen awareness, personal context, and access to app functionalities. Therefore, next year, iPhone users with access to Apple Intelligence can take advantage of smarter Siri with advanced capabilities and features.  (AFP)
iPad 11
icon View all Images
Apple plans to launch iPad 11 with iPadOS 18.3 in early 2025, according to reports. (Unsplash)

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil the iPad 11 in early 2025, marking a significant update for its entry-level tablet. This follows a year of updates for most of the iPad lineup, excluding the entry-level model, which has not seen an update since 2022. Sources indicate that the iPad 11 will debut alongside iPadOS 18.3, Apple's latest operating system, when it becomes available to the public.

A reliable source on X shared (via 9to5Mac) that Apple intends to unveil the iPad 11 around the same time iPadOS 18.3 becomes available. The device is expected to ship with iPadOS 18.3 pre-installed. The first beta of iPadOS 18.3 was recently released to developers, though it did not include major new features. It primarily focused on internal updates, such as adding support for robotic vacuum cleaners in the Home app. The source suggests that Apple has also prepared iPadOS 18.3 to support the upcoming iPad 11.

Apple typically rolls out its ".3" updates for iOS and iPadOS in late January. Earlier reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had hinted at a spring 2025 release for the iPad 11, which aligns with the beginning of March. This provides a clearer timeframe for the anticipated launch of the entry-level iPad.

The leak further revealed that the iPad 11 will feature Apple's first wireless modem, enabling Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. It also mentioned that Apple had tested an iPad with the A14 chip, the same one used in the current iPad 10. However, this model was just a prototype designed to test the new modem. The final version of the iPad 11 is expected to be powered by a faster chip, possibly the A17 Pro, similar to the one found in the iPad mini, to optimise performance and compatibility with Apple's advanced technologies.

Why Wait for the iPad 11?

Currently, the iPad 10 is available for $349, but prices may drop as the iPad 11 launch nears. With the new device on the horizon, potential buyers may want to hold off on purchasing the older model. Alongside the iPad 11, Apple is rumoured to introduce a refreshed iPhone SE and iPad Air in spring 2025, with the possibility of an event or a series of videos to showcase all the new products.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 17:15 IST
