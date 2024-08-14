 Apple gets a sigh of relief as India watchdog orders rare recall of antitrust reports: Details here | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple gets a sigh of relief as India watchdog orders rare recall of antitrust reports: Details here

Apple gets a sigh of relief as India watchdog orders rare recall of antitrust reports: Details here

Apple has already been subject to antitrust probes and orders in Europe, Japan and Korea, as well as lawsuits from corporate rivals.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Aug 14 2024, 07:47 IST
Apple gets a sigh of relief as India watchdog orders rare recall of antitrust reports: Details here
Apple's iOS powered about 3.5% of India's 690 million smartphones by mid-2024, with the rest using Android, says Counterpoint Research. (Unsplash)

India's antitrust body has taken the unusual step of recalling two reports that detailed alleged breaches of competition law by Apple, which complained that the regulator had disclosed commercial secrets to competitors including Tinder-owner Match.

The move will prolong an already delayed investigation, which began in 2021, centering on Apple's alleged abuse of its dominant position in the apps market to force developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system, at a fee of up to 30%.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
1% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹129,800
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,600
Buy now
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹81,900₹89,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now

Apple has already been subject to antitrust probes and orders in Europe, Japan and Korea, as well as lawsuits from corporate rivals. It has denied all wrongdoing.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Reuters reported last month that two reports prepared by India's antitrust investigations unit in 2022 and 2024 and circulated to concerned parties in July found Apple had exploited its dominant position in the market for app stores on its iOS operating system, to the detriment of app developers, users and other payment processors.

However, in an Aug. 7 confidential order that Reuters is the first to report on, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) asked all Apple's opponents in the case for the return of the reports.

"It is imperative that such information be maintained confidential, ensuring that no unauthorised disclosure occurs," the CCI said in a four-page order signed by its top four officials.

The order follows Apple's private complaint to the CCI that versions of reports shared with parties disclosed "Apple's confidential commercial sensitive information" adding that the watchdog must "recall and withdraw" them, the order showed.

The order did not say what information Apple was concerned about. A source with direct knowledge of the matter pointed to disclosures related to revenue generated by Apple's India app store and figures on market share.

Apple says it is a small player in India, where phones using Google's Android system are dominant.

Among those now being asked for the return of the reports are Match and Indian startup group ADIF, which represents financial giant Paytm and other companies.

Apple and Match declined to comment. The CCI did not respond to requests for comment.

Prateek Jain, an associate director of ADIF, said the recall highlighted the importance of protecting commercial secrets while ensuring investigations are thorough and impartial.

"Indian startups deserve a fair playing field, free from the constraints imposed by dominant global players," he added,

Such a recall of reports is rare and will require them to be revised by the redaction of information deemed confidential, said three Indian lawyers familiar with the CCI process and a government source with direct knowledge.

"We are looking at two to three months of delay, easily," said one of the lawyers who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Following responses to the reports by the concerned parties, the CCI typically would have ruled on fines or any required change in Apple's business practices.

Apple's iOS powered about 3.5% of India's 690 million smartphones by mid-2024, with the rest using Android, says Counterpoint Research, which adds however that Apple's domestic smartphone base has become five times larger in as many years. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 07:47 IST
Tags:
Trending: 10 best smartwatch under 5000 in india: feature-packed models from noise, samsung, fire-boltt and more google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it fake cbi scam: delhi woman put under ‘digital arrest' for 6 hours, duped of rs. 2 lakh how to hide your instagram online status from others top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: apple watch se, noise colorfit pro 3, samsung galaxy watch4 and more best laptop brands: top 10 laptop models from apple, dell, hp and more big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans
GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.

10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Top 10 smartwatch in 2024: Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle.

Top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets