Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, OnePlus Pad and other best student tablets for education

Discover the top student tablets for education, including the best iPads for college and affordable options. Find the perfect device to meet your needs.

AFFILIATE DESK
Aug 29 2024, 16:07 IST
Products included in this article

In today's digital age, tablets have become an essential tool for students. From taking notes in class to completing assignments, a reliable tablet can make a world of difference. With a wide range of options available, finding the best tablet for students can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 student tablets, including affordable iPads and more. Whether you're a college student or a high school student, these tablets offer the features and performance you need to excel in your studies. Read on to find the perfect device to meet your needs.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour 4.5/5 ₹ 19,999
HONOR Pad X8 25.65 cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, Tuv Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue Hour 4.2/5 ₹ 8,999
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 4GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray 4.1/5 ₹ 12,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray Upto INR 5000 Bank Discount 4.4/5 ₹ 23,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue 4.6/5 ₹ 33,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite Upto INR 4500 Bank Discount 4/5 ₹ 20,999
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) with 10.6 Inch Screen, 4+128 GB Storage, LTE Tablet 4.1/5 ₹ 13,200
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 4GB, 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray 4.3/5 ₹ 14,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite 3.8/5 ₹ 12,998
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey 4.4/5 ₹ 20,999

1. OnePlus 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K Display

B0CJ94X1NV-1

The OnePlus tablet features a stunning 2.4K display, making it perfect for multimedia consumption and productivity. With its powerful performance and sleek design, it is a great choice for students.

Specifications:

  • 11.35 inch 2.4K display
  • Powerful performance
  • Sleek design
  • Long battery life
  • High-quality speakers

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stunning display

May be on the higher end of the budget

Powerful performance

Sleek design

2. Honor 10.1 inch Display MediaTek Processor

B0BTDW4ZLK-2

The Honor tablet offers a large 10.1-inch display and a powerful MediaTek processor, making it ideal for multitasking and productivity. Its certified protection ensures durability, making it a reliable choice for students.

Specifications:

  • 10.1 inch display
  • Powerful MediaTek processor
  • Certified protection
  • Long battery life
  • High-quality speakers

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Large display

May be heavier than other options

Powerful processor

Certified protection

3. Redmi 10.1 inch Display Qualcomm Snapdragon

B0D1CG87K5-3

The Redmi tablet features a 10.1-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, offering smooth performance for everyday tasks. With its long battery life and high-quality speakers, it is a great choice for students.

Specifications:

  • 10.1 inch display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • Long battery life
  • High-quality speakers
  • Expandable storage

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Smooth performance

May have limited storage

Long battery life

High-quality speakers

4. Samsung Galaxy 26.31cm (10.4 inch) S Pen Tablet

B0B3JK8YQW-4

The Samsung Galaxy tablet boasts a 10.4-inch display and comes with an S Pen for enhanced productivity. With its sleek design and high-quality display, it is a versatile option for students.

Specifications:

  • 10.4 inch display
  • S Pen included
  • Sleek design
  • Long battery life
  • High-quality display

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek design

May be on the higher end of the budget

S Pen for productivity

High-quality display

5. Apple 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi)

B0BJMGXLYZ-5

The Apple iPad features a 10.9-inch display and is powered by the powerful A14 Bionic chip, making it perfect for demanding tasks. With its seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, it is an excellent choice for students.

Specifications:

  • 10.9 inch display
  • A14 Bionic chip
  • Seamless integration with Apple ecosystem
  • Long battery life
  • High-quality display

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful performance

May be on the higher end of the budget

Seamless integration with Apple ecosystem

High-quality display

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 10.1 inch Expandable

B0CJ38X1BQ-6

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 features a 10.1-inch display and offers expandable storage, making it perfect for storing all your study materials. With its long battery life and high-quality display, it is a reliable choice for students.

Specifications:

  • 10.1 inch display
  • Expandable storage
  • Long battery life
  • High-quality display
  • Sleek design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Expandable storage

May be heavier than other options

Long battery life

High-quality display

7. Lenovo 10.3 inch Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor

B0CPXP8P1V-7

The Lenovo tablet offers a 10.3-inch display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. With its high-quality speakers and sleek design, it is a great choice for students.

Specifications:

  • 10.3 inch display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • High-quality speakers
  • Long battery life
  • Sleek design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Smooth performance

May have limited storage

High-quality speakers

Sleek design

8. Flip Cover 11.5-inch Display Snapdragon Processor

B0C9V7RYWD-8

The Flip Cover tablet features an 11.5-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon processor, offering smooth performance for multitasking. With its high-quality speakers and sleek design, it is a versatile option for students.

Specifications:

  • 11.5 inch display
  • Snapdragon processor
  • High-quality speakers
  • Long battery life
  • Sleek design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Smooth performance

May be heavier than other options

High-quality speakers

Sleek design

9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 10.1 inch Expandable

B0CJ37WPMK-9

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 features a 10.1-inch display and offers expandable storage, making it perfect for storing all your study materials. With its long battery life and high-quality display, it is a reliable choice for students.

Specifications:

  • 10.1 inch display
  • Expandable storage
  • Long battery life
  • High-quality display
  • Sleek design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Expandable storage

May be heavier than other options

Long battery life

High-quality display

10. Lenovo 10.1 inch Speakers Refresh Android Kickstand

B0D6G4CVZ7-10

The Lenovo tablet offers a 10.1-inch display and comes with high-quality speakers, making it perfect for multimedia consumption. With its refreshing Android experience and kickstand design, it is a versatile option for students.

Specifications:

  • 10.1 inch display
  • High-quality speakers
  • Refreshing Android experience
  • Long battery life
  • Kickstand design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-quality speakers

May have limited storage

Refreshing Android experience

Versatile design

best ipad for students Top Features Comparison:

Product NameDisplayProcessorBattery LifeStorageDesign
OnePlus 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K Display2.4KPowerfulLong-lastingExpandableSleek
Honor 10.1 inch Display MediaTek ProcessorLargePowerfulLong-lastingAmpleDurable
Redmi 10.1 inch Display Qualcomm SnapdragonSmoothEfficientLong-lastingExpandableStylish
Samsung Galaxy 26.31cm (10.4 inch) S Pen TabletHigh-qualityEnhancedLong-lastingAmpleVersatile
Apple 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi)PowerfulEfficientLong-lastingAmpleVersatile
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 10.1 inch ExpandableHigh-qualityEfficientLong-lastingExpandableSleek
Lenovo 10.3 inch Qualcomm Snapdragon ProcessorEfficientPowerfulLong-lastingAmpleSleek
Flip Cover 11.5-inch Display Snapdragon ProcessorEfficientPowerfulLong-lastingAmpleSleek
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 10.1 inch ExpandableHigh-qualityEfficientLong-lastingExpandableSleek
Lenovo 10.1 inch Speakers Refresh Android KickstandHigh-qualityEfficientLong-lastingAmpleVersatile

Best Value for Money:

The Redmi 10.1 inch Display Qualcomm Snapdragon tablet offers exceptional value for money, with its smooth performance and long-lasting battery life. Its high-quality speakers make it perfect for multimedia consumption, making it an affordable yet reliable choice for students.

Best Overall Product:

The Apple 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi) stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its powerful A14 Bionic chip, seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, and high-quality display. Its versatile features make it the ideal choice for students looking for top-notch performance and reliability.

How to find the perfect best ipad for students:

When choosing the perfect tablet for your needs, consider the display size, processor performance, battery life, and storage options. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to determine which one aligns best with your requirements. Additionally, take into account the overall value for money and the specific features that are most important to you.

FAQs on best ipad for students

What is the price range of these tablets?

The price range of these tablets varies, with options available to suit different budgets. You can find affordable options as well as premium tablets with advanced features.

Do these tablets support external storage?

Many of these tablets offer expandable storage options, allowing you to store a large amount of study materials, media, and other files.

Are these tablets suitable for online classes and video calls?

Yes, these tablets are equipped with high-quality displays and speakers, making them ideal for online classes, video calls, and multimedia consumption.

Do these tablets come with warranty and after-sales support?

Most of these tablets come with a warranty and reliable after-sales support, ensuring peace of mind and timely assistance in case of any issues.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 16:07 IST
