Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: 3 reasons you should not upgrade

Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: 3 reasons you should not upgrade

Planning to buy the iPhone 17 Pro model? Here are three reasons why you may want to hold on to the iPhone 16 Pro model this year.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 18 2025, 14:33 IST
iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Which model is value for money, given the expected upgrades? (Unsplash)

The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch next month with major upgrades to performance, camera, and design. While the rumours about the new iPhone 17 look promising, is it worth upgrading for people who are currently using the iPhone 16 series models? If you are someone who is planning to upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro model this year, then we have found three reasons why upgrading may not be a significant change for iPhone 16 Pro models. Here's what you need to know.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Is the upgrade really worth it?

  1. While the iPhone 17 Pro model is expected to come with a new look and revamped design, the iPhone 16 Pro still possesses a refined and lightweight design. iPhone 16 Pro model with flat edge design and titanium frame makes the device sturdy and lightweight. In addition, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature the same display as the iPhone 16 Pro, which features a 6.3-inch ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1206 x 2622 pixels resolution.
  2. The iPhone 17 Pro model is tipped to be powered by an A19 Pro chip, which may offer faster CPU and GPU performance. However, the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro is also a powerful chip with advanced capabilities that could last you for an additional 3 to 4 years. In addition, the iPhone 16 Pro also sports Apple Intelligence, and it will also get all the latest iOS 26 features.
  3. Another reason to skip the iPhone 17 Pro is that the smartphone is tipped for fewer camera upgrades. While it is expected to feature a new telephoto lens, the iPhone 16 Pro camera is also capable of capturing crisp and detailed images and video in all lighting conditions. Therefore, the new-gen model could offer marginal improvements that may not be significantly noticeable.

Therefore, if you are already using the iPhone 16 Pro model, then you may not have to upgrade your device to the iPhone 17 Pro this year. However, if you are using an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro model, then you could consider upgrading since there will be significant improvements in performance, camera, and battery life.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 14:33 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets