Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: 3 reasons you should not upgrade

The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch next month with major upgrades to performance, camera, and design. While the rumours about the new iPhone 17 look promising, is it worth upgrading for people who are currently using the iPhone 16 series models? If you are someone who is planning to upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro model this year, then we have found three reasons why upgrading may not be a significant change for iPhone 16 Pro models. Here's what you need to know.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Is the upgrade really worth it?

While the iPhone 17 Pro model is expected to come with a new look and revamped design, the iPhone 16 Pro still possesses a refined and lightweight design. iPhone 16 Pro model with flat edge design and titanium frame makes the device sturdy and lightweight. In addition, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature the same display as the iPhone 16 Pro, which features a 6.3-inch ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1206 x 2622 pixels resolution. The iPhone 17 Pro model is tipped to be powered by an A19 Pro chip, which may offer faster CPU and GPU performance. However, the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro is also a powerful chip with advanced capabilities that could last you for an additional 3 to 4 years. In addition, the iPhone 16 Pro also sports Apple Intelligence, and it will also get all the latest iOS 26 features. Another reason to skip the iPhone 17 Pro is that the smartphone is tipped for fewer camera upgrades. While it is expected to feature a new telephoto lens, the iPhone 16 Pro camera is also capable of capturing crisp and detailed images and video in all lighting conditions. Therefore, the new-gen model could offer marginal improvements that may not be significantly noticeable.

Therefore, if you are already using the iPhone 16 Pro model, then you may not have to upgrade your device to the iPhone 17 Pro this year. However, if you are using an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro model, then you could consider upgrading since there will be significant improvements in performance, camera, and battery life.