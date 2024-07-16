 Apple iPhone users get new WhatsApp calling design with latest update, check details here | Tech News
WhatsApp’s revamped calling interface of Apple iPhone comes with a semi-transparent background.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
Jul 16 2024, 14:06 IST
Apple iPhone users in can now see a redesigned calling screen on WhatsApp. (Pixabay)

Apple iPhone users across the globe are getting a revamped calling interface with bottom bar with the latest WhatsApp update. The new visual update with improved functionality is part of WhatsApp version 24.14.78 that is available for iOS devices via the App Store. It is worth noting that the changelog for the update does not reveal about the design change, however, users who have updated the app encountered the revamped calling bar interface.

How WhatsApp's new calling interface for Apple iPhone looks

WhatsApp's revamped calling interface of Apple iPhone comes with a semi-transparent background. The new design relocates essential call controls in a new bar that is placed at the bottom of the screen. The new bar offers a minimalistic look and also simplifies user interaction during voice and video calls.

The visual appeal of the interface is further enhanced by the enlarged profile photos at the center of the calling screen. It can not be denied the the new design offers a promising and more engaging user experience.

How to get the new WhatsApp interface

As mentioned earlier, the new design is part of WhatsApp latest update for Apple iPhones. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the revamped interface will be gradually rolled out to all users over the coming weeks. The new calling interface was first noticed by WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.14 update.

WhatsApp has significantly improved the user interface of Apple iPhone app over the past few years. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also gradually blocking users from saving a screenshot of profile pictures of other users. The feature has already been enabled for some users. “Screen capture blocked. To protect everyone's privacy on WhatsApp, this screen capture has been blocked”, such a message appears when you try to take a screenshot of someone's profile picture once the feature has been enabled.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 14:06 IST
