Apple is reportedly working on a camera, but it isn’t what you expect

What if Apple made a camera? This question may have crossed your mind multiple times—and rightly so, given their reliable, top-tier smartphone cameras. Now, some of this is expected to come true because the company is rumoured to actually be making one, but it's not quite the camera you might expect. Why? According to information from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on a smart home camera, which could launch as soon as 2026.

Apple Aiming to Capture Smart Home IP Camera Market

Reporting on his Medium page, Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will enter the smart home IP camera market, with mass production scheduled for 2026. He notes that the camera is designed for seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem, particularly through wireless connectivity. Kuo added that global shipments of smart home IP cameras amount to 30 to 40 million units annually, and Apple's long-term goal is to capture over 10 million annual shipments within this product line.

“This strategic move demonstrates Apple's continued exploration of growth opportunities in the home market. I believe the user experience will be significantly enhanced by Apple's great ecosystem and deep integration with Apple Intelligence and Siri,” Kuo said.

How Could Apple's Smart Camera Work Within the Ecosystem?

The potential benefits for users could be big. Given Apple's integrated ecosystem, a smart home camera from Apple would be easily accessible, especially through HomeKit. Additionally, it's possible that control could be managed through iPhones and other Apple devices. Bloomberg has also reported on rumours that Apple may launch a smart home display.

This device, expected to be around 6 inches and wall-mountable, could serve as a gateway into home automation, resembling a traditional home security panel. The display is anticipated to be the size of two iPhones placed side by side, with a thick bezel surrounding the screen. It will likely feature cameras, a built-in rechargeable battery, and speakers. Accessories may also be available, allowing placement on surfaces such as kitchen counters, nightstands, or desks.

This display is expected to run a software blend of iPhone standby mode and watchOS, complete with Siri and Apple intelligence features. When paired with Apple's smart home IP camera, this ecosystem of devices is anticipated to work together seamlessly, marking Apple's expansion into the smart home space.

