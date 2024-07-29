 Apple joins rivals Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others for the AI move: What is it and why it may be important | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple joins rivals Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others for the AI move: What is it and why it may be important

Apple joins rivals Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others for the AI move: What is it and why it may be important

Apple has committed to the White House's initiative to implement safeguards for artificial intelligence, joining other tech giants like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 29 2024, 07:09 IST
Apple joins rivals Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others for the AI move: What is it and why it may be important
Apple joins Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI in the White House's initiative to implement safeguards for artificial intelligence, aiming for safe and transparent AI development. (Unsplash)

Apple has become the latest technology giant to commit to a series of safeguards intended to mitigate the risks associated with artificial intelligence, as announced by the White House. This move places Apple alongside other prominent tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, all of which have agreed to adhere to these safety measures.

Also Read: iPhone 15 best deal on Amazon vs Flipkart: Check price, discount to get the best offer

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹189,400₹199,999
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹111,490₹134,999
Buy now

Safeguards for AI Development

The voluntary agreement, which was first introduced a year ago by President Joe Biden's administration, aims to promote the safe, secure, and transparent development of AI technology. The companies involved have pledged to implement rigorous testing protocols, including simulations of cyberattacks and other potential threats, to identify and address vulnerabilities within AI models. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The White House has emphasized the importance of these measures by issuing executive orders that outline specific safety standards for AI systems. These standards require developers to disclose the results of safety tests, ensuring greater transparency. This initiative is described by the administration as one of the most comprehensive efforts ever undertaken to protect the public from the potential dangers posed by AI systems.

Comprehensive Testing and Information Sharing

The testing protocols mandated by the White House include assessments of societal risks and national security concerns. These encompass potential threats such as cyber assaults and the misuse of AI for developing biological weapons. Furthermore, the initiative encourages companies to share information about AI risks with each other and with the government, fostering a collaborative approach to AI safety.

Also Read: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 price, design leaked ahead of launch: Heres everything you need to know

By unveiling its own AI suite and partnering with OpenAI, Apple has demonstrated its commitment to AI development while acknowledging the competitive nature of the tech industry. This collaboration reflects a broader trend among leading tech companies to balance innovation with responsibility, ensuring that AI technologies are developed and deployed safely.

Also Read: NASA finds potential signs of ancient life in Mars rock samples: Details unveiled

Apple's participation in the White House's AI safeguards initiative underscores the growing recognition among tech giants of the importance of responsible AI development. As these companies continue to innovate, their adherence to these safety measures will be crucial in addressing the potential risks associated with AI, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 06:43 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 production likely to begin in coming months, expected to launch in march: here’s everything we know bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more will smartphone prices reduce after budget 2024? don’t expect any major surprise bsnl 4g rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by june 2025 reliance jio vs airtel unlimited 5g booster plans: what you get in rs. 51, rs. 101 recharge plans how to hide your instagram online status from others nasa finds potential signs of ancient life in mars rock samples: details unveiled apple rolls out new beta updates of ios 18 and ipados 18 as public launch nears, check what's new hmd crest, hmd crest max phones launched in india: check design, specifications, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets