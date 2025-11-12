Apple has launched a new iPod sock-like accessory to carry pocketable items, including your iPhone. The tech giant has partnered with Japanese fashion brand Issey Miyake to launch iPhone Pocket. It is a limited-edition 3D-knit iPhone accessory that resembles the old days of the iPod sock. The iPhone Pocket is said to be a luxury style statement that also blends with technology. However, the new Apple accessory is available in select markets, but at a whopping price tag.

iPhone Pocket: Everything you need to know

Apple has launched iPhone Pocket, a new iPhone accessory designed with 3D-knitted stretchable and flexible fabric. It has a ribbed open structure that subtly gives a peak to the iPhone display. Apple says that it can be carried in several ways, like “handheld, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body.”

It is also highlighted that the iPhone Pocket could be worn in everyday use, making a new style statement for iPhone users. The design of iPhone Pocket is said to be inspired by the concept of “a piece of cloth” and was brought to life in collaboration with Apple Design Studio.

The iPhone Pocket will be available in lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black colours for the short strap version. Whereas the crossbody version comes in sapphire, cinnamon, and black colours. It can be purchased in limited Apple Store locations in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the U.S.

iPhone Pocket price

Since it's an Apple product and is designed in collaboration with Japanese fashion brand Issey Miyake, the iPhone Pocket does not come at a cheap price. In the US, the iPhone Pocket with a short strap version comes at $149.95, which is around Rs. 13,300. On the other hand, the crossbody version is priced at $229.95, which is approximately Rs. 20,400