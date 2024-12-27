Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple launches limited edition AirTag in Japan to mark Year of the Snake celebration- All details

Apple launches limited edition AirTag in Japan to mark Year of the Snake celebration- All details

Apple has introduced a special limited edition AirTag to honour the Year of the Snake in Japan by giving exclusive gift cards and exciting offers for early buyers.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 27 2024, 13:49 IST
5 new Apple products to be announced in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4, and more
Apple limited edition AirTag
1/5 iPhone 17 Air: With next year’s iPhone 17 series, Apple may discontinue the iPhone 17 Plus model to introduce an ultra-slim flagship model. Reportedly, the new slim phone will be known as iPhone 17 Air which will come with a single rear camera, 6 mm thickness, Apple Intelligence, and more advanced features. However, the smartphone may come with some tradeoffs considering it's a slim model. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series. (AppleInsider)
Apple limited edition AirTag
2/5 iPhone SE 4: Apple is rumoured to bring the SE series model model in 2025 after three years. However, it may not be called as iPhone SE 4 but the iPhone 16e as per recent reports. Reportedly the smartphone will have an iPhone 14-like design with a 6.1-inch display but with a smaller notch. It will likely be powered by the A18 chip which was first introduced with the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 163 may debut in March 2025.  (Apple)
Apple limited edition AirTag
3/5 Apple Command Center: Apple is planning to launch an Amazon Echo Show competitor which will control smart home devices based on voice prompts. MacRumors reported that the Command Center will come with a display enabling users to FaceTime, watch videos, and control smart devices. It may also come with Apple Intelligence‌ integration for smart replies and task management.  (Apple)
Apple limited edition AirTag
4/5 Updated version of the AirPods Pro: Apple is reported to be working on a new  AirPods Pro update with a new design and upgraded features. The new model coming in 2025 is expected to come with improved sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation with the new H series chip. The AirPods Pro could also come with health monitoring features such as heart rate tracking, temperature monitoring, and more. (Apple)
Apple limited edition AirTag
5/5 New Siri capabilities: In 2025, Apple may roll out new Siri capabilities with Apple intelligence. Reports suggest the upcoming iOS 18 updates will provide Siri with onscreen awareness, personal context, and access to app functionalities. Therefore, next year, iPhone users with access to Apple Intelligence can take advantage of smarter Siri with advanced capabilities and features.  (AFP)
Apple will give away a limited edition AirTag for free to commemorate Japan's Year of the Snake. (Apple)

In a nod to the Year of the Snake, Apple has unveiled a limited edition AirTag featuring a snake engraving. This release forms part of a broader tradition where companies in Japan celebrate the New Year with zodiac-inspired products. The special edition AirTag, however, won't be available for sale independently and is being offered exclusively to customers who make certain Apple product purchases.

Apple's Japan website now highlights its New Year's campaign, which will run from January 2 to January 5, 2025. During this period, customers who purchase select Apple products will receive Apple gift cards valued up to ¥30,000 (approximately Rs. 16,284), depending on the item bought. The promotion covers a variety of Apple products, with gift cards varying based on the specific purchase, according to a report by 9to5Mac. 

Eligible products and the corresponding gift card amounts include:

  • Beats Solo Buds, Studio Buds+, and Beats Flex: Up to ¥6,000
  • Magic Keyboard for iPad and Apple Pencil (2nd Gen and Pro): Up to ¥6,000
  • Apple TV 4K and HomePod: Up to ¥8,000
  • iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone SE: Up to ¥11,000
  • Apple Watch SE, Series 10, and Ultra 2: Up to ¥11,000
  • AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max: Up to ¥12,000
  • 10th Gen iPad, M2 iPad Air, and M4 iPad Pro: Up to ¥15,000
  • M2 and M3 MacBook Air: Up to ¥30,000

Additionally, the first 50,000 customers who purchase iPhone 14, iPhone 15, or iPhone SE will receive the exclusive Year of the Snake AirTag. This limited-edition AirTag is not available for separate purchases, making it a special incentive for those participating in the campaign.

While many Apple products qualify for the promotion, high-end devices like the iPhone 16 and MacBook Pro, as well as the recently launched iPad mini 7, are excluded from the offer.

In another development, India is set to become Apple's third-largest market by 2026, following the US and China, with local sales projected to rise by 20 percent next year, according to a report from The Economic Times. This growth is part of Apple's strategy to focus on emerging markets, especially as it faces challenges in China due to the resurgence of Huawei.

Currently, India holds the position of Apple's fifth-largest market, behind Japan and the UK, but its growing middle class and increased disposable income suggest that India could soon overtake these markets in terms of sales.

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 13:49 IST
