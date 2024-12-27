Apple launches limited edition AirTag in Japan to mark Year of the Snake celebration- All details

In a nod to the Year of the Snake, Apple has unveiled a limited edition AirTag featuring a snake engraving. This release forms part of a broader tradition where companies in Japan celebrate the New Year with zodiac-inspired products. The special edition AirTag, however, won't be available for sale independently and is being offered exclusively to customers who make certain Apple product purchases.

Apple's Japan website now highlights its New Year's campaign, which will run from January 2 to January 5, 2025. During this period, customers who purchase select Apple products will receive Apple gift cards valued up to ¥30,000 (approximately Rs. 16,284), depending on the item bought. The promotion covers a variety of Apple products, with gift cards varying based on the specific purchase, according to a report by 9to5Mac.

Eligible products and the corresponding gift card amounts include:

Beats Solo Buds, Studio Buds+, and Beats Flex: Up to ¥6,000

Magic Keyboard for iPad and Apple Pencil (2nd Gen and Pro): Up to ¥6,000

Apple TV 4K and HomePod: Up to ¥8,000

iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone SE: Up to ¥11,000

Apple Watch SE, Series 10, and Ultra 2: Up to ¥11,000

AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max: Up to ¥12,000

10th Gen iPad, M2 iPad Air, and M4 iPad Pro: Up to ¥15,000

M2 and M3 MacBook Air: Up to ¥30,000

Additionally, the first 50,000 customers who purchase iPhone 14, iPhone 15, or iPhone SE will receive the exclusive Year of the Snake AirTag. This limited-edition AirTag is not available for separate purchases, making it a special incentive for those participating in the campaign.

While many Apple products qualify for the promotion, high-end devices like the iPhone 16 and MacBook Pro, as well as the recently launched iPad mini 7, are excluded from the offer.

In another development, India is set to become Apple's third-largest market by 2026, following the US and China, with local sales projected to rise by 20 percent next year, according to a report from The Economic Times. This growth is part of Apple's strategy to focus on emerging markets, especially as it faces challenges in China due to the resurgence of Huawei.

Currently, India holds the position of Apple's fifth-largest market, behind Japan and the UK, but its growing middle class and increased disposable income suggest that India could soon overtake these markets in terms of sales.