Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple loses bid to halt court ruling that blocks some fees from its iPhone app store

Apple loses bid to halt court ruling that blocks some fees from its iPhone app store

Although Gonzalez-Rogers mostly sided with Apple in her initial 2021 ruling in the case, she ordered the company to begin allowing apps to include links to alternative payment systems.

By:AP
| Updated on: Jun 06 2025, 10:37 IST
Apple loses bid to halt court ruling that blocks some fees from its iPhone app store
Apple sought to put the order on hold after it was issued by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers in a stinging rebuke that also held the Cupertino, California. (Bloomberg)

A three-judge appeals panel rejected Apple's request to pause an April 30 order banning the company from charging a fee on in-app iPhone transactions processed outside its once-exclusive payment system in a two-page decision issued late Thursday.

The setback threatens to divert billions of dollars in revenue away from Apple while it tried to overturn the order reining in its commissions from e-commerce within iPhone apps.

Apple sought to put the order on hold after it was issued by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers in a stinging rebuke that also held the Cupertino, California, company in civil contempt of court and recommended opening a criminal investigation into whether one of its executives had committed perjury while testifying in her Oakland, California, courtroom.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

It marked another twist of the screw in a legal battle initiated nearly five years ago by video game maker Epic Games, which alleged Apple had turned the iPhone's app store had been turned into a price-gouging monopoly. The antitrust case focused largely on the 15% to 30% commissions that Apple rakes in from a portion of the commerce conducted within iPhone apps under a system that prohibited app makers from offering alternative payment methods.

Apple is still seeking to overturn Gonzalez-Rogers' ruling in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, but her order blocking Apple's commissions on some in-app commerce will remain in effect while potentially leaving a dent in its profits.

“The long national nightmare of the Apple tax is ended,” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wrote in a post after the appeals court denied Apple's request.

In a statement, Apple said it was disappointed with the denial of its stay request and vowed to pursue its appeal “to ensure the app store remains an incredible opportunity for developers and a safe and trusted experience for our users.”

Although Gonzalez-Rogers mostly sided with Apple in her initial 2021 ruling in the case, she ordered the company to begin allowing apps to include links to alternative payment systems — a decision that withstood appeals that went all the way to the Supreme Court in 2024. Apple then complied by requiring commissions of 12% to 27%, provoking Epic to ask Gonzalez-Rogers to hold Apple in contempt of her order.

After holding a new round of hearings that unfolded over a nine-month period straddling last year and this year, Gonzalez-Rogers brought down another legal hammer on Apple.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 10:37 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes for May 23: Claim free outfits, guns, and exclusive rewards with these codes

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets