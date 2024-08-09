 Apple Mac inside a keyboard? New patent hints at possible future of Steve Jobs’ idea | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple Mac inside a keyboard? New patent hints at possible future of Steve Jobs’ idea

Apple Mac inside a keyboard? New patent hints at possible future of Steve Jobs’ idea

Apple is working on a “Computer in an input device” patent that is anticipated to refresh the entire Mac in the design of a keyboard.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 09 2024, 07:14 IST
Apple Mac inside a keyboard? New patent hints at possible future of Steve Jobs’ idea
Apple patent suggests a Mac PC residing inside a Magic Keyboard-like device (Representative Image) (Apple)

Apple Magic Keyboard may soon work as a Mac in the near future. To recall, Apple founder Steve Jobs referred to the Mac mini as a BYODKM (Bring Your Own Display, Keyboard, and Mouse) device. It seems Apple is planning to be one step ahead of Steve Jobs' statement and is looking forward to even getting rid of a separate Mac unit.

 As per a report by Apple Insider, the Cupertino-based giants has been granted a new “Computer in an Input Device” patent that proposes to make the whole Mac the size of a keyboard and with the functionality of a keyboard.

Also Read: Google ruling may pose Rs. 1,67,830 crore risk for Apple: Here's everything you need to know

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,600
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹81,900₹89,900
Buy now

Just like the numerous computers of the 1980s, such as the Apple II, VIC-20, and Sinclair QL, the upcoming computer developed under this patent would look like a keyboard. It is anticipated that there will be hardly any size differences between the Apple Magic Keyboard and the upcoming Mac keyboard, with the latter being a bit larger and taller.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: What key upgrades and changes you can expect?

"A strong demand for portable computing devices which also deliver high performance has driven miniaturization and reduction in size of the once bulky computing components used to power and drive the devices,” the patent states.

"Components, such as processors, batteries, memory, integrated circuits, and the like, are now being manufactured within smaller footprints to provide lightweight and thin portable computing devices,” the patent adds.

Also Read: Made by Google 2024 event: How to stream Pixel 9 series, new foldable phone launches online

Apple shared that it is possible to modify the shapes, housing designs, and configurations to make the device more functional. This is the focus of the entire patent, with a large chunk of its 130,000 words detailing how to ventilate the keyboard to ensure components are kept cool.

What is Apple planning for future

Further, the device is said to be made portable in different references. In one of them, Apple itself expressed that "computing devices can be foldable about an axis."

Also Read: Xiaomi-backed AI chipmaker Black Sesame falls in Hong Kong debut as AI frenzy wanes

Another reference states that "where a user might desire the device... to have wireless internet connectivity, [it] can include a cellular antenna."

This has been found in the section dealing with the availability of space for the device's components without emphasizing the type of that specific component.

"This device configuration can allow a user to carry a single computing device that can provide a desktop computing experience at any location having one or more computer monitors,” Apple shared while talking about the new device.

The work-in-progress device's patent is in the hands of three inventors. These include Brett W. Degner, who previously worked on a patent related to developing the iMac out of a sheet of glass.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 07:14 IST
Tags:
Trending: upi limit increased: google pay, phonepe users can now make upi transaction up to rs. 5 lakh, but there’s catch iphone banned for cristiano ronaldo’s son- old viral video sparks debate among parents bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others a judge has branded google a monopolist, but ai may bring about quicker change in internet search mukesh ambani pays the highest salary to this reliance employee, the richest indian’s ‘exceptional’ remuneration is rs… ‘your fedex package has been blocked…press 1’- hundreds of indians are losing money to this scam google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature rbi rolls out new authentication methods for digital payments, alternatives to sms-based otps: check details zomato makes cash on delivery smoother—you can now get remaining balance in you online wallet
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call
GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
travel gadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 cool travel gadgets under Rs. 1,500 to make your trips more enjoyable
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets