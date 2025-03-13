Apple launched several new products earlier this month in March, including the MacBook Air with the M4 chipset, a new iPad Air with the M3 chipset, and the Mac Studio (M3 Ultra and M4 Max). All of these products are now finally available. Let us tell you the retail prices of all these products and what offers are available when buying directly from Apple.

MacBook Air M4 and Mac Studio Pricing and Offers

The MacBook Air with the M4 chipset comes in two sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch. It comes with 16GB of RAM as standard and features multiple new improvements, including better external display support, now allowing up to two 6K external displays, AI features, and much more.

The 13-inch model starts at ₹99,900, while the 15-inch model starts at ₹1,24,900. You can bring this price down further by ₹10,000 through card offers. Student pricing is also available, reducing the price by ₹10,000 as well.

Mac Studio with M3 Ultra and M4 Max

The Mac Studio comes in two options: the M4 Max or the M3 Ultra. It supports up to a massive 512GB of unified memory. The M4 Max features a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU. The M3 Ultra gets a 32-core CPU and an 80-core GPU. The M3 Ultra can power up to eight 6K Pro Display HDRs.

Pricing:

The M3 Ultra variant starts at ₹ 4,29,900.

4,29,900. The M4 Max model starts at ₹ 2,14,900.

Apple is offering no-cost EMI on both the MacBook Air M4 and the Mac Studio (2025).

iPad Air M3 and iPad (11th Gen)

The iPad Air has also been refreshed, alongside the new iPad, which now comes with the Apple A16 chipset. The new M3 iPad Air is mostly a specification upgrade and continues to be available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants.

Pricing for iPad Air M3:

11-inch Wi-Fi only: ₹ 59,900

59,900 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: ₹ 74,900

74,900 13-inch Wi-Fi only: ₹ 79,900

79,900 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: ₹ 94,900

Pricing for iPad (11th Gen) with A16 chip: