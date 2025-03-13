Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple MacBook Air M4, Mac Studio, iPad Air M3, and iPad 11th Gen now available in India: Pricing and offer details

Apple MacBook Air M4, Mac Studio, iPad Air M3, and iPad 11th Gen now available in India: Pricing and offer details

Apple's latest products are now out and available across both its online and offline stores. Here are the pricing details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Mar 13 2025, 18:22 IST
Apple's latest products, including the new MacBook Air M4, are now available to purchase.
Apple's latest products, including the new MacBook Air M4, are now available to purchase. (Apple)

Apple launched several new products earlier this month in March, including the MacBook Air with the M4 chipset, a new iPad Air with the M3 chipset, and the Mac Studio (M3 Ultra and M4 Max). All of these products are now finally available. Let us tell you the retail prices of all these products and what offers are available when buying directly from Apple.

Also Read: OPPO Find X8 Ultra camera features officially confirmed ahead of April launch- All details

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Buy now

MacBook Air M4 and Mac Studio Pricing and Offers

The MacBook Air with the M4 chipset comes in two sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch. It comes with 16GB of RAM as standard and features multiple new improvements, including better external display support, now allowing up to two 6K external displays, AI features, and much more.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The 13-inch model starts at 99,900, while the 15-inch model starts at 1,24,900. You can bring this price down further by 10,000 through card offers. Student pricing is also available, reducing the price by 10,000 as well.

Mac Studio with M3 Ultra and M4 Max

The Mac Studio comes in two options: the M4 Max or the M3 Ultra. It supports up to a massive 512GB of unified memory. The M4 Max features a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU. The M3 Ultra gets a 32-core CPU and an 80-core GPU. The M3 Ultra can power up to eight 6K Pro Display HDRs.

Pricing:

  • The M3 Ultra variant starts at 4,29,900.
  • The M4 Max model starts at 2,14,900.

Apple is offering no-cost EMI on both the MacBook Air M4 and the Mac Studio (2025).

Also Read: POCO F7 Pro, F7 Ultra global and India launch date leaked; Ultra variant appears on Geekbench

iPad Air M3 and iPad (11th Gen)

The iPad Air has also been refreshed, alongside the new iPad, which now comes with the Apple A16 chipset. The new M3 iPad Air is mostly a specification upgrade and continues to be available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants.

Pricing for iPad Air M3:

  • 11-inch Wi-Fi only: 59,900
  • 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 74,900
  • 13-inch Wi-Fi only: 79,900
  • 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 94,900

Pricing for iPad (11th Gen) with A16 chip:

  • Wi-Fi only: 34,900
  • Wi-Fi + Cellular: 49,900

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 18:22 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact finally brings controller support to Android after years of waiting in version 5.5
GTA 6 pre-order price leaks

GTA 6 pre-order price leaks, suggests potential price hike above typical AAA game costs
Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks speculation: Is April 1 release date an April fool’s joke?
Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets