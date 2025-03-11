Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple may bring 18.8-inch foldable iPad or MacBook with under display FaceID- All details

Apple may bring 18.8-inch foldable iPad or MacBook with under display FaceID- All details

Apple is rumored to be bringing an 18.8-inch foldable iPad or MacBook in the coming years. Here’s what we know about the development so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 11 2025, 10:08 IST
Apple may bring 18.8-inch foldable iPad or MacBook with under display FaceID- All details
A prototype of an 18.8-inch foldable iPad or MacBook has surfaced online. Know what’s coming. (Unsplash)

Apple has been working on its foldable device for years, with the first folding iPhone likely to launch in 2026. Now, the tech giant is reported to be working on an 18.8-inch foldable device which is expected to be an iPad or a MacBook. This new revelation does not come as a surprise to us as Apple has been working on bringing a 20.x-inch foldable display for some time now, and now with a prototype ofan 18.8-inch foldable device surfacing online, the company may finally get closer to the production stage. Here's everything you need to know about Apple's plans for launching its first-ever foldable device in the upcoming years. 

18.8-inch foldable iPad/ MacBook 

Over the past few months, several industry experts including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have mentioned the working of an 18.8-inch foldable display in the past. Now, a tipster who goes by the name Digital chat station has revealed that there is a prototype of an 18.8-inch foldable device with under-display FaceID supported by metal superstructured lens. This new revelation gives hope for Apple's foldable revolution to launch soon, and it may give some tough competition to other brands that have been in the foldable market for years. 

However, we are unsure if this new folding device will be an iPad or a MacBook. Yet, this new device could introduce a whole new category in the foldable industry, that could solve several problems, bringing capabilities of multiple devices into one. The leaks may excite fans, but the launch timeline has yet to be finalized. While the bigger foldable display could launch later in the coming years, tipsters are showing great enthusiasm for a foldable iPhone which is expected to launch next year.

Apart from this revelation, the 18.8-inch foldable display has also been spotted on multiple patents. Therefore, we could see a foldable device with a bigger screen. Therefore, we may have to wait a year more to get confirmation over Apple's plans for introducing a foldable device.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 10:08 IST
