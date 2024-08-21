 Apple Music subscription for free: iPhone, iPad and Mac users can now avail limited-time offer, check details | Tech News
Apple has introduced opportunities to get a free three-month Apple Music trial on purchase of a new product but the new limited-time offer doesn’t have such a requirement.

Aug 21 2024, 14:28 IST
Users can now enjoy Apple Music's highest audio quality, immersive Spatial Audio and exclusive content for free. (unsplash)

iPhone, iPad and Mac users can now get a free Apple Music subscription for three months as a part of a limited-time offer from Apple. To recall, the company used to offer a free three-month trial period. However, the trial period was reduced down to just one-month in February 2022. Apple has introduced opportunities to get a free three-month Apple Music trial on purchase of a new product but the new limited-time offer doesn't have such a requirement. Here's everything you need to know about the Apple offer.

Who is eligible for the free three-month Apple Music subscription

This offer is for new subscribers only. If you are not currently a subscriber to Apple Music, and you have never previously subscribed to Apple Music or Apple One or had access to Apple Music through a Family Plan, you are eligible for this offer. The offer is valid till September 23.

How to redeem the offer


1.Redeem on iPhone, iPad or Mac running the latest software.

2. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac and sign in with your Apple ID. If the offer doesn't appear immediately after launching the app, go to the Home tab where it will appear.

3. Follow the instructions on your screen to accept the offer.

Where can you access Apple Music

You can listen to Apple Music on the Apple Music app and music.apple.com. The Apple Music app is already on your Apple devices, but if you've removed it, you can download it again from the App Store. You can also listen to Apple Music on many popular streaming devices, smart TVs and gaming consoles if they support the Apple Music app.

