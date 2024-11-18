Apple new feature lets airlines track your lost luggage in real-time for hassle-free travel: Here’s how

Lost luggage during air travel may soon become less stressful, thanks to a new tool from Apple. The tech giant has introduced the "Share Item Location" feature, which allows users to share the location of AirTags or other Find My network accessories with third parties, including airlines. Initially available in the iOS 18.2 public beta, the feature will roll out as a free update for iPhone Xs and newer models.

How to Share an Item's Location

Through the Find My app on iPhones, iPads, or Macs, users can generate a link to share the item's location. This link shows its real-time location on an interactive map, complete with timestamps for updates. The feature ensures user control by automatically deactivating shared locations once the item is recovered or after seven days. Users can also disable the link manually at any time.

Apple has partnered with over 15 major airlines, such as Delta, United, and Singapore Airlines, to integrate the feature into their customer service systems. By the end of 2024, these airlines will support Find My location data to assist passengers in tracking delayed or mishandled luggage. More airlines are expected to adopt the technology, enhancing global baggage recovery systems.

The initiative also involves SITA, a global air transport technology leader. SITA plans to embed the feature into its WorldTracer system, a widely used platform for tracking lost luggage across more than 500 airlines. This collaboration aims to improve efficiency in baggage management while providing travellers with an easier way to locate their belongings.

How Apple Ensures Data Security

The feature operates within Apple's existing privacy-focused Find My network. End-to-end encryption and user anonymity ensure that only authorised airline personnel can access location data for tracking purposes. Apple emphasises that data security remains a key priority, assuring users that the information stays protected throughout the process.

By streamlining the recovery of lost items, Apple's Share Item Location tool offers a new level of convenience for air travellers. With this technology, the frustration of misplaced luggage may soon become a thing of the past.