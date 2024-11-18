Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple new feature lets airlines track your lost luggage in real-time for hassle-free travel: Here’s how

Apple new feature lets airlines track your lost luggage in real-time for hassle-free travel: Here’s how

What if airlines could track your lost luggage in real-time using your AirTag? Apple’s new feature aims to make this possible.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2024, 19:53 IST
Icon
iPhone SE 4, iPad Air and other products Apple likely to announce at next big event
Apple AirTag
1/5 iPhone SE 4: One of the most anticipated products for early next year is the iPhone SE 4. The affordable Apple iPhone is slated to get significant upgrades with a new iPhone 15-like design, upgraded display, performance, cameras, and more. With the iPhone SE 4, Apple is also expected to announce its first in-house 5G modem. Additionally, it is expected to be the cheapest iPhone with Apple Intelligence.  (Ming-Chi Kuo)
Apple AirTag
2/5 iPad 11: Next year, Apple is expected to announce a revamped iPad after 2 years. The main focus for the new-gen iPad is expected to be Apple Intelligence with the latest A18 chip. While the design changes are highly unlikely, we can expect performance upgrades and new features such as notification summaries, Image Playground, Genmoji, and others. This device could launch alongside the iPhone SE in March 2025. (HT Tech)
Apple AirTag
3/5 M4 MacBook Air: Apple is rumoured to integrate the M4 chip with next-generation MacBook Air. The affordable MacBook is expected to get 16GB base RAM, a 12MP Center Stage camera, an improved Neural Engine and battery life, and a nano-texture display similar to MacBook Pro versions. Apple is expected to bring 13-inch and 15-inch sizes similar to last year, however, no other upgrades are expected as of now.  (HT Tech)
Apple AirTag
4/5 M3 iPad Air: According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may also launch a new iPad Air powered by the M3 chip. Additionally, the company is also rumoured to be working on a new Magic Keyboard that will be designed for the upcoming iPad Air. There are also expectations for an upgraded LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate technology. Apart from this, Apple may bring Wi-Fi 7 support, rear LED flash, thunderbolt support, and more to the new iPad Air. ( HT Tech)
Apple AirTag
5/5 Apple smart home products: In early 2025, Apple may also launch its first smart home product. There are rumours about Apple’s first HomePod with Apple Intelligence support along with a 6-inch display. The display may support a front-facing camera that may work as a “classic home-security panel.” The new HomePod may also come with additional speakers for an improved listening experience.  (Apple)
Apple AirTag
icon View all Images
Apple's new feature will help travellers track and recover lost luggage by sharing real-time location with airlines. (Pexels)

Lost luggage during air travel may soon become less stressful, thanks to a new tool from Apple. The tech giant has introduced the "Share Item Location" feature, which allows users to share the location of AirTags or other Find My network accessories with third parties, including airlines. Initially available in the iOS 18.2 public beta, the feature will roll out as a free update for iPhone Xs and newer models.

How to Share an Item's Location

Through the Find My app on iPhones, iPads, or Macs, users can generate a link to share the item's location. This link shows its real-time location on an interactive map, complete with timestamps for updates. The feature ensures user control by automatically deactivating shared locations once the item is recovered or after seven days. Users can also disable the link manually at any time.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹51,999Original price:₹59,900
Buy now

Also read: Hyderabad students and tutor turn to crime to clear online gaming debts: Here's what went wrong?

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple has partnered with over 15 major airlines, such as Delta, United, and Singapore Airlines, to integrate the feature into their customer service systems. By the end of 2024, these airlines will support Find My location data to assist passengers in tracking delayed or mishandled luggage. More airlines are expected to adopt the technology, enhancing global baggage recovery systems.

Also read: Beware of WhatsApp wedding scams—How a simple invitation could empty your bank

The initiative also involves SITA, a global air transport technology leader. SITA plans to embed the feature into its WorldTracer system, a widely used platform for tracking lost luggage across more than 500 airlines. This collaboration aims to improve efficiency in baggage management while providing travellers with an easier way to locate their belongings.

Also read: Bluesky: Platform gearing up to jolt world's richest man; What makes it different

How Apple Ensures Data Security

The feature operates within Apple's existing privacy-focused Find My network. End-to-end encryption and user anonymity ensure that only authorised airline personnel can access location data for tracking purposes. Apple emphasises that data security remains a key priority, assuring users that the information stays protected throughout the process.  

By streamlining the recovery of lost items, Apple's Share Item Location tool offers a new level of convenience for air travellers. With this technology, the frustration of misplaced luggage may soon become a thing of the past.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 19:53 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 vs reality: This jaw-dropping comparison to real life will blow you away!

GTA 6 vs reality: This jaw-dropping comparison to real life will blow you away!
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked screenshots unveil stunning coastal details; New trailer expected to drop soon
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18: Booyah Champ emote announced
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Woodpecker x Groza Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Woodpecker x Groza Ring event
Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets