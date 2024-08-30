 Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft are planning to invest in this AI company | Tech News
Apple has existing ties with OpenAI as well. The iPhone maker is adding ChatGPT to its new suite of AI features, called Apple Intelligence.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 09:14 IST
Microsoft was already OpenAI’s biggest funder, having invested roughly $13 billion. (REUTERS)

Nvidia Corp., the world's biggest chipmaker, has discussed joining a funding round for OpenAI that would value the artificial intelligence startup at more than $100 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. also have been in talks about participating in the financing, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The round would be led by Thrive Capital, which is investing about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. Nvidia has discussed investing about $100 million, two of the people said.

If the discussions move forward, it would mean the three most valuable tech companies are all backing OpenAI, maker of the groundbreaking ChatGPT chatbot. Microsoft was already OpenAI's biggest funder, having invested roughly $13 billion.

Representatives for Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, OpenAI and Thrive all declined to comment.

Big Tech's influence over artificial intelligence has been drawing mounting scrutiny, with regulators in both the EU and US expressing concerns about Nvidia's dominance in AI chips and Microsoft's close relationship with OpenAI. Microsoft has tightly integrated OpenAI's services into its Windows and Copilot AI platforms — a bet that the capabilities will help drive growth. 

Apple has existing ties with OpenAI as well. The iPhone maker is adding ChatGPT to its new suite of AI features, called Apple Intelligence. The company also was slated to take a board observer seat at OpenAI — alongside Microsoft — but those plans were dropped in July.

Nvidia, meanwhile, supplies the critical infrastructure needed to develop and run AI tools like ChatGPT. It's the biggest maker of so-called AI accelerators, sales of which have soared over the past two years.

In Nvidia's latest quarterly report, released on Wednesday, revenue more than doubled to $30 billion. It predicted even bigger sales in the current quarter, topping the average analysts estimates, though investors have grown so accustomed to blowout results that the shares still declined. 

OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar told employees in a memo Wednesday that the company was seeking fresh capital, without giving details, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has been in discussions to raise funding at a valuation at or above $100 billion since at least December, Bloomberg has reported.

The financing would bolster one of the world's most valuable venture-backed startups. The runaway success of ChatGPT also has kicked off an arms race among tech companies, which are integrating AI technology across their products and funding other promising startups.

In her memo to employees, Friar said that OpenAI would use the financing to acquire more computing power and fund other operating expenses, the people said.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 09:14 IST
