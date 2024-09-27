Apple October event 2024: New M4 Macs, iPads expected; iPhone SE 4, Watch SE 3 to arrive in 2025

Apple is reportedly gearing up for another event this October, following the recent launch of the iPhone 16 series. Reports from 9to5mac indicate that Apple will focus on updates to its Mac lineup during this anticipated gathering.

Sources suggest that Apple plans to introduce new MacBook Pro models powered by the M4 chip, a redesigned Mac mini, and an updated iMac. Other models, including the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro, are likely to appear next year. Additionally, Apple may showcase the next generation of the standard iPad alongside a new iPad mini in October.

What to Anticipate at the Event

M4 Mac Updates

The October event will feature the introduction of the M4 series chip across Apple's Mac products. The new MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac are not expected to undergo significant changes in design. However, the Mac mini is poised for a complete redesign. Reports indicate that the next-generation Mac mini will adopt a more compact shape similar to that of the Apple TV set-top box. This new design will take up less space on desks, although it may be taller than the existing model. Furthermore, the updated Mac mini is likely to eliminate USB-A ports, offering up to five USB-C ports instead.

iPad Updates

In tandem with the M4 Macs, Apple may update the iPad mini and standard iPad with enhanced chipsets. The iPad mini could feature the new A18 series chip introduced with the iPhone 16 series. The 2024 model might include a landscape-oriented front-facing camera and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro. The standard iPad is set to receive a performance upgrade with its 11th-generation model, expected to integrate the A18 chip to support advanced Apple Intelligence features.

Future Apple Launches in 2025

The transition to M4-powered Macs is likely to continue into next year, with the MacBook Air anticipated for launch in March. Updates to the Mac Studio and Mac Pro will follow later in the year.

iPhone SE 4 and Apple Watch SE

Reports also highlight plans for a significant redesign of the next iPhone SE model. This upcoming, budget-friendly iPhone is expected to feature an edge-to-edge OLED display, removing the traditional home button, and adopting a chassis inspired by the iPhone 14. The iPhone SE might also include the A18 chip, facilitating enhanced Apple Intelligence functionalities.

For the Apple Watch SE, Apple is expected to introduce a new design with improved features. The next version of the Apple Watch SE may incorporate an all-plastic design, which could reduce production costs and allow for more advanced functionalities.

Additional Products on the Horizon

Beyond these main releases, Apple may unveil new models of AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and HomePod devices. However, details regarding these products remain sparse at this time. As the event approaches, Apple fans eagerly await confirmations and further information about these new offerings.