 Apple opening 4 more official stores in India at these locations, to begin selling made in India iPhone 16 Pro soon | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple opening 4 more official stores in India at these locations, to begin selling made in India iPhone 16 Pro soon

Apple opening 4 more official stores in India at these locations, to begin selling made in India iPhone 16 Pro soon

Apple began manufacturing the iPhone in India in 2017. The company has now announced that it will now manufacture iPhone 16 series smartphones in India.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Oct 04 2024, 11:38 IST
Apple opening 4 more official stores in India at these locations, to begin selling made in India iPhone 16 Pro soon
In April 2023, Apple opened its two stores in India, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)

iPhone maker Apple on Friday said it will open four more stores in India, located in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

The company said it will also roll out its first-ever "made in India" iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series devices this month.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now

"We're thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India because we're inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can't wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members," Apple's senior Vice President of Retail, Deirdre O'Brien, said in a statement.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air launch likely in 2025: Why Pro users may not like the new model

In April 2023, Apple opened its two stores in India, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai.

"Future Apple Retail stores are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai," the statement said.

According to people aware of the development, the stores are likely to be opened next year.

The company announced that it will now manufacture iPhone 16 series smartphones in India.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch nearing: Apple begins to source new OLED displays

"Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India," the statement said.

Apple began manufacturing the iPhone in India in 2017.

"Manufactured in India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will soon be available for our local customers and for export to select countries across the world," the statement said.

According to sources, supplies of the high-end, Made-in-India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to begin this month.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 11:38 IST
Trending: ios 18 release brings this useful truecaller feature for iphone users- details ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it samsung may soon start charging you for these feature in galaxy smartphones ios 18.1 releasing next month: iphone users to get ios 18.0.1 first, here’s why x users will no longer see these posts in the main timeline, elon musk shares update samsung galaxy buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss whatsapp users can now add fun filters, backgrounds in video calls apple october event 2024: new m4 macs, ipads expected; iphone se 4, watch se 3 to arrive in 2025 google files complaint against microsoft, unhappy over cloud practices
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game

GTA 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 4: 3 smart tips for beginners 

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 4: 3 smart tips for beginners
Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal

Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards
Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online: New missions, Halloween events, and double rewards launching in October

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 13

Amazon Sale 2024: iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R and other 5 smartphones to buy
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets