Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple pauses plan to roll out iPhone hardware subscription plan

Apple pauses plan to roll out iPhone hardware subscription plan

When Apple began work on the hardware subscription service a few years ago, it was aiming to sell more iPhones and generate a greater amount of recurring revenue.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Dec 19 2024, 13:29 IST
Apple pauses plan to roll out iPhone hardware subscription plan
The idea was to make owning an iPhone like subscribing to an app — with consumers paying monthly fees and getting new phones each year (AFP)

Apple Inc. has halted work on a project to build an iPhone hardware subscription service, according to people familiar with the matter, retreating from an attempt to change the way consumers buy its flagship device.

The idea was to make owning an iPhone like subscribing to an app — with consumers paying monthly fees and getting new phones each year — but Apple recently wound down the effort, according to people familiar with the matter. The team was disbanded and reassigned to other projects, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the work was confidential. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now

The move is part of a broader shift in how Apple approaches payment services. The subscription effort was overseen by the company's Apple Pay group, which also shuttered a “buy now, pay later” program earlier this year. That service let shoppers pay off purchases over multiple installments, but Apple is now steering consumers toward third-party programs instead.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Bloomberg News first reported on the iPhone subscription service in 2022, when the program was due to launch by the end of that year. It was ultimately delayed until 2023 — and beyond — after suffering numerous setbacks, including software bugs and regulatory concerns. Top company executives had sent the work back to the drawing board before the project was finally scrapped.

A representative for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment. 

When Apple began work on the hardware subscription service a few years ago, it was aiming to sell more iPhones and generate a greater amount of recurring revenue. The device is Apple's biggest moneymaker, accounting for just over half of annual sales. The company also wanted to further lock users in to the Apple product ecosystem.

It would work like this: Instead of paying for an iPhone outright or signing up for an installment plan, customers would have a monthly fee billed to the same Apple account they use for downloading apps and subscribing to services. They'd then be able to swap out their iPhone for a new model each year.

Like the now-defunct Apple Pay Later program, the hardware subscription would use an in-house financial infrastructure and be based on loans provided by the company itself. Early this year, Apple deployed the iPhone subscription service as a test for employees within its Pay group. Teams working on App Store billing and the online store were also involved.

The service would have competed with — and likely upset — Apple's wireless carrier partners, which increasingly rely on installment programs and promotions to sell iPhones and retain customers. 

It also may have replaced two programs long offered by Apple itself. That includes the iPhone Upgrade Program, which splits up the cost of a phone over two years and is backed by loans provided by Citizens Bank NA. The other is Apple Card Monthly Installments, which is handled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and is only available in the US.

The Apple Pay organization is led by Jennifer Bailey, a top deputy to services chief Eddy Cue. The group has sought to expand the company's services revenue in a complex and highly regulated financial industry — no easy task. A few years ago, it initiated “Project Breakout,” an effort to build internal tools and rely less upon partners from the financial industry.

When the company canceled Apple Pay Later, a major factor in the decision was stricter rules by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The agency said this year that pay-later-style services would have to follow the same regulations as credit card companies. That's a headache Apple didn't want to deal with, especially since the size of the business is relatively small. 

Given that the iPhone subscription service would use a similar structure and technology as Apple Pay Later, the company became concerned that it too would face scrutiny. 

Apple teamed up with Affirm Holdings Inc. and Klarna Bank AB to continue to offer pay-later options within its Pay service without being regulated directly. Apple could conceivably pursue new partnerships to revive the iPhone subscription program, but the company has no current plans to go it alone.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 13:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Netflix Games

GTA 3 and GTA Vice City no longer available on Netflix Games: Here’s what gamers need to know
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO hints at 'Breathtaking' experience; Fans anticipate long wait for release
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Here’s what’s new at Winterlands Aurora Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Here what’s new at Winterlands Aurora Event
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming

Lenovo set to launch Legion Go S handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS at CES 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets