Apple Pencil as iPad camera remote? Check how this free app adds Samsung S-Pen-like features

Apple Pencil makes using the iPad quite convenient; not only does it enhance creative workflows, but it also helps with navigating iPadOS seamlessly and supports features like Scribble, which converts handwriting to text. But have you ever wished that your Apple Pencil could act as a remote trigger to take a photo, similar to the Samsung S-Pen on Galaxy devices? While this functionality isn't available natively, a free app called Pencilera, first spotted by The Verge, now supports it.

Pencilera: UI and Apple Pencil Support

As you would expect, the app is straightforward and provides a simple yet functional camera app on iPadOS. When you open the app, you are greeted with information about its features and how different Apple Pencil models work.

Also read

Coming to compatibility, only the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Pencil Pro are supported due to the sensors required for the remote trigger function. It operates by double-tapping the Apple Pencil 2 stem, similar to switching tools, or by squeezing the stem on the Apple Pencil Pro, which has sensors that detect when you squeeze the stylus.

Apple Pencil Becomes Camera Remote: How It Works

Once you install the app using the App Store, and grant the necessary permissions, you can switch between the front and rear cameras. You can then simply double-tap or squeeze your Apple Pencil, depending on the model.

This feature is particularly useful for taking photos when you can't physically press the shutter button, such as during group shots or when there is no one available to take the picture for you. However, currently, you can only take photos and cannot trigger video recording.

Also, note that this functionality is only available on iPadOS at present, as there is no way to connect an Apple Pencil to an iPhone. That being said, very few people use their iPads to click photos, but this app certainly incentives it, especially for group shots.

