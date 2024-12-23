Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple plans to develop a face id-enabled smart doorbell: Here’s when and what to expect

Apple is reportedly working on a smart doorbell featuring Face ID technology. The doorbell is expected to transform home security with seamless access and enhanced privacy. Here’s what we know so far.

Dec 23 2024, 15:28 IST
Apple smart doorbell
Apple is likely to launch a smart doorbell with Face ID, set for release in late 2025. (Representative image) (Pexels)

Apple is reportedly working on a new smart doorbell camera that incorporates Face ID technology and it aims to offer a unique approach to home security. This innovation, expected to launch by late 2025, could transform how users interact with smart home devices. According to Mark Gurman's weekly newsletter in Bloomberg, the doorbell would function much like Face ID on iPhones, automatically unlocking the door when it recognises the homeowner or other residents. The device will likely feature the Secure Enclave chip, ensuring biometric data is processed and stored separately from the main hardware to enhance privacy.

Apple Smart Doorbell: Compatibility with HomeKit Smart Locks

The new smart doorbell could work with existing third-party HomeKit smart locks, allowing seamless integration for users already within Apple's ecosystem. Alternatively, Apple may partner with a smart lock manufacturer to offer a complete system at launch. The device is expected to use Apple's “Proxima” chip, a hybrid Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, which is also expected to power future HomePod Mini and Apple TV products.

Apple's Smart Home Ecosystem

This doorbell is part of a broader initiative by Apple to expand its smart home ecosystem. In addition to the doorbell, the company is reportedly working on a new smart home hub with a 6-inch display for managing devices, making FaceTime calls, and streaming video. Apple is also said to be developing a security camera that will complement the hub, further integrating privacy-focused features across its offerings.

Security Concerns

While the Face ID-enabled doorbell aims to compete with products like Amazon's Ring, it also raises security concerns. Experts have noted that any potential flaws in the system could lead to unauthorised access, posing risks to homeowners. However, Apple's strong commitment to user privacy may provide reassurance and an edge in the competitive smart home market.

At present, the smart doorbell remains in early development, with its final features and release timeline yet to be confirmed. If successful, this device could deliver a new level of convenience and security for Apple users, further enhancing the company's smart home ecosystem.

Apple's expansion into the smart home market extends beyond the doorbell. Reports also suggest the company is exploring innovations such as an iPad-like smart display that magnetically attaches to walls or speaker bases, and even a display mounted on a robotic arm. These developments highlight Apple's efforts to make the smart home experience more intuitive and interconnected.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 15:28 IST
