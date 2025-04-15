Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

Apple will soon update its AI training approach by using on-device data to improve features while prioritising user privacy, set for release in upcoming iOS and macOS updates.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 15 2025, 14:03 IST
iOS 18.2 releasing soon: iPhone users to get these Apple Intelligence features in Notes app
Apple Intelligence AI training
Apple has released iOS 18.2 beta and the final rollout is expected to take place in the first week of December. After iOS 18.1, this would be another crucial update for introducing Apple Intelligence to iPhone users. Several new AI tools have been spotted in the beta version, and more features will likely be added before it rolls out to the public.
Apple Intelligence AI training
Reports suggest that iOS 18.2 may include several Apple Intelligence features such as Genmoji, visual intelligence, ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, and more. However, the iPhone Notes app is getting three major AI tools that will simplify several tasks. Know about these three new features before iOS 18.2 rolls out in December.
Apple Intelligence AI training
Image Wand:  This is one of Apple's AI image generation tools where users can turn rough sketches into detailed illustrations. This feature will be more useful for iPad users since it will be rolling out with iPadOS 18.2.  In simple words, Image Wand will create any rough doodle into high-quality images, which can be used to create notes, diagrams, and more. This feature is very similar to Galaxy AI's Sketch to Image.
Apple Intelligence AI training
AI compose and rewrite: Within the Notes app, iPhone users could command Apple to compose text from scratch. They just have to write a prompt explaining what they want to compose. In addition to composing features, users can also command AI to rewrite text with prompt instructions. Reportedly, the compose button will be placed at the bottom of Apple Notes. Note that these Apple Intelligence features will be powered by ChatGPT.
Apple Intelligence AI training
Image generation: Apart from Image Want, the Notes app will have another way to generate  Apple Intelligence images. With iOS 18.2, users will get a "Create image" tab where users can type a prompt and the tool will instantly provide users with the desired image. Users will be able to create as many images as they want until they get the right ones.
Apple Intelligence AI training
Signage for Apple Intelligence inside an Apple store in Walnut Creek, California, US, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. Apple Inc., as it seeks relief from US President Donald Trump's tariffs on goods imported from China, said that it will hire 20,000 new workers and produce AI servers in the US. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Apple is introducing a new approach to training its artificial intelligence (AI) models, which aims to enhance their performance while maintaining user privacy. This shift is set to roll out in the upcoming beta versions of iOS 18.5 and macOS 15.5, according to a recent Bloomberg report. Apple has also provided details in a blog post on its Machine Learning Research website.

Currently, Apple relies on synthetic data, artificially generated information rather than data from actual users - to train various AI features, such as writing assistants and email summaries. While this approach ensures privacy, Apple acknowledges that synthetic data can only go so far, especially when trying to capture trends in the way people write or summarise longer messages.

New Privacy-Focused Training Method

To address this limitation, Apple has developed a method that involves comparing synthetic data to real user data, without ever accessing the actual content of user emails. Here's how it works: Apple generates thousands of fake emails covering various everyday topics, such as a message asking to play tennis at a specific time. Each email is converted into an embedding—a data representation capturing its content, like its topic and length.

These embeddings are then sent to a limited number of devices whose users have opted into Apple's Device Analytics program. These devices compare the synthetic embeddings to a sample of the user's recent emails, selecting the most similar synthetic message. Crucially, Apple assures that the actual emails and their matching results remain entirely on the device.

Differential Privacy Ensures Data Protection

The company uses a privacy technique called differential privacy, ensuring that only anonymous signals are sent back from the device. Apple then analyses the frequency with which certain synthetic messages are selected, without identifying which devices chose which data. This anonymous information helps refine AI features by making them more aligned with the types of content people write, all while preserving user privacy.

Apple has already applied this method to other features, such as Genmoji, its custom emoji tool. In this case, Apple tracks which emoji prompts are popular, like “an elephant in a chef's hat,” to improve its AI model. However, rare or unique prompts are excluded from analysis, ensuring that user-specific data is never tied to any individual device.

In the future, Apple plans to expand this privacy-focused technique to more AI tools, including features like Image Playground, Image Wand, and Visual Intelligence, all while continuing to prioritise user privacy.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 14:03 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets