Apple Podcasts web app for desktop browsers now available: Know what it is and how it works

Apple has expanded access to its Podcasts service by launching a web app for desktop browsers, including Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. Previously limited to macOS, this update allows iPhone users to listen to their favourite podcasts on Windows-based desktops as well. This move follows Apple's recent introduction of the Maps web app in beta, which lets users view directions, explore routes, and search business listings directly from their browsers.

The Apple Podcasts web app can be accessed at podcasts.apple.com., providing the same features as the Podcasts app on Apple devices. Users can explore a wide range of podcast genres, including true crime, news, and comedy, and listen to them in various languages. The app also allows users to browse top charts and explore new shows. Compatibility extends across multiple browsers, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox, and it works on both Macs and PCs, according to a report by MacRumors.

Also read: OpenAI to Let Companies Customize Its Most Powerful AI Model

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple Podcasts Web App: Features and Functionality

Users can log in with their Apple ID to sync their listening experience across devices. The web app features tabs for Home, Browse, and Top Charts, along with a search bar and media controls for play/pause and other functions. Additionally, users can select their region to access content relevant to their location.

Also read: Apple Music subscription for free: iPhone, iPad and Mac users can now avail limited-time offer, check details

Benefits for Users and Creators

With this web app, you can quickly browse your saved podcasts, see what's next in your queue, and explore the complete collection of available shows. It also supports paid podcast subscriptions, allowing users to seamlessly switch between their iPhone or other Apple devices and their Windows desktop without missing a beat.

Also read: Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal slams Google's ‘monopolistic' behaviour towards Indian startups: Here's what he said

This web-based approach not only benefits users but also expands the reach for podcast creators, making their content accessible to anyone with a web browser. This update aligns with Apple's ongoing efforts to broaden the accessibility of its services, following the introduction of an embeddable podcast player in November 2020.