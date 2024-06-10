 Apple preps new password manager for WWDC 2024 debut, along with AI-powered iOS 18 features | Tech News
Apple is set to unveil a new Passwords app during WWDC 2024, aimed at managing login info across iOS devices. The event promises major upgrades, including AI features in iOS 18.

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple's WWDC 2024 is set to debut a new Passwords app alongside AI-powered iOS 18 features. (support.apple.com)

Apple is set to launch a new app named Passwords for all iOS devices, aimed at managing login information. According to a report by Bloomberg, the tech giant plans to unveil this application during its annual event, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), starting next week.

Scheduled to kick off on June 10, WWDC 2024 is anticipated to showcase the much-awaited iOS 18, equipped with AI features. This year, Apple is expected to introduce multiple upgrades, with Passwords being one of them.

What does the new Passwords app offer?

While Apple already allows users to save passwords across iPhones, iPads, or Vision Pros using iCloud Keychain, the new Passwords app is speculated to provide a similar syncing capability but with logins categorised into different groups such as accounts, Wi-Fi networks, and passkeys. The new app is likened to popular password managers like 1Password and LastPass. Reports suggest it will facilitate password generation and tracking.

The application aims to simplify the process further by enabling autofill for saved passwords into websites and apps. It may also function as an authenticator app, supporting verification similar to Google's Authenticator app. The debut of the new app is expected with the release of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15.

WWDC 2024 Highlights

At WWDC 2024, Apple will delve into AI advancements deeply integrated within iOS 18, setting the stage for major revelations in its upcoming operating system. Rumours abound regarding AI-driven features such as photo retouching, voice memo transcriptions, and smart notification recaps. Siri is poised for a significant upgrade, harnessing large language models for more natural conversations and improved user personalisation.

Moreover, users can anticipate AI-generated custom emojis, suggested message replies, and auto-generated playlists in Apple Music. The Home Screen will offer greater customization options, allowing users to create blank spaces between app icons and alter their colours.

While AI steals the spotlight at the event, Apple has also lined up various other features to enhance user experience in iOS 18. These include home screen customisation options, design overhauls, control centre revamps, a new settings app, and more. The full extent of Apple's offerings will be unveiled as the event unfolds.

