 Apple reclassifies hairline cracks on iPhones and watches as accidental damage | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple reclassifies hairline cracks on iPhones and watches as accidental damage

Apple reclassifies hairline cracks on iPhones and watches as accidental damage

Apple has updated its warranty policy, reclassifying hairline cracks on iPhones and Apple Watches as accidental damage, no longer covering them under the standard warranty. This change contrasts with the continued free repair option for iPads and Macs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 07 2024, 11:54 IST
Apple's new policy
Apple's new policy considers hairline cracks on iPhones and Apple Watches as accidental damage, impacting warranty coverage and repair costs. (Unsplash)

Earlier this week, Apple reclassified hairline cracks on iPhones and Apple Watches as accidental damage, meaning they are no longer covered under the standard warranty. This change marks a shift from Apple's previous policy, which allowed free repairs for these types of cracks, provided there was no visible point of impact.

Policy Changes and Coverage Details

Under the new policy, hairline cracks on iPhones and Apple Watches are considered accidental damage and are not eligible for free repair under the standard warranty. However, this change does not affect iPads and Macs, which continue to receive free repairs for hairline cracks. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers have been notified of this update and will be enforcing the new guidelines.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹127,990₹134,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹71,499₹79,900
Buy now
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹82,000₹89,900
Buy now
OPPO Find X7 Pro 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹108,990
Check details

Also read: Apple faces pressure to deliver on AI at developer conference

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

AppleCare+ and Cost Implications

For users seeking protection against accidental damage, AppleCare+ remains a viable option. AppleCare+ provides accidental damage coverage, significantly reducing repair costs. For example, an iPhone 15 Pro Max screen replacement, typically costing $380, is reduced to $29 under AppleCare+. However, AppleCare+ requires a subscription fee, which is $10 per month or $200 for two years. Additional plans that include theft and loss protection are also available at a higher rate.

Also read: Foldable iPhone without crease to launch in 2027, analysts reveal Apple's plan

Here are the costs for AppleCare+:

- iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max: $9.99/month or $199 for 2 years

- iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 Plus: $8.99/month or $179 for 2 years

- iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13: $7.99/month or $149 for 2 years

- iPhone SE (3rd generation): $3.99/month or $79 for 2 years

For AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss:

- iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max: $13.49/month or $269 for 2 years

- iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 Plus: $12.49/month or $249 for 2 years

- iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13: $11.49/month or $219 for 2 years

- iPhone SE (3rd generation): $7.49/month or $149 for 2 years

The motivation behind Apple's recent policy change remains unclear, and it is uncertain how long iPads and Macs will continue to receive free repairs for hairline cracks. Users are advised to consider using screen protectors to safeguard their devices.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 11:54 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it wifi ac explained: control cooling from anywhere with smart acs from haier, panasonic, lg, and more apple may not introduce any hardware at wwdc 2024 with ai, ios 18 in spotlight oppo to integrate ai across all smartphones by 2024; partners with google, microsoft, mediatek oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch how to hide your instagram online status from others how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window whatsapp to stop working on your phone? iphones to android, check full list ‘your fedex package has been blocked…press 1’- hundreds of indians are losing money to this scam no one wants half-baked ai on iphones (except investors)
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; Rockstar Games responds
Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats: Unlock money, weapons, gear, and more
Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- Details
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched at 24,999: Check specs, bank offers and more
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Cutting-Edge Imaging

OPPO Reno11 5G sale starts; packs a powerful camera, offers rapid charging capability
realme 12 Pro+ 5G

realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets