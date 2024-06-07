Apple reclassifies hairline cracks on iPhones and watches as accidental damage

Earlier this week, Apple reclassified hairline cracks on iPhones and Apple Watches as accidental damage, meaning they are no longer covered under the standard warranty. This change marks a shift from Apple's previous policy, which allowed free repairs for these types of cracks, provided there was no visible point of impact.

Policy Changes and Coverage Details

Under the new policy, hairline cracks on iPhones and Apple Watches are considered accidental damage and are not eligible for free repair under the standard warranty. However, this change does not affect iPads and Macs, which continue to receive free repairs for hairline cracks. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers have been notified of this update and will be enforcing the new guidelines.

AppleCare+ and Cost Implications

For users seeking protection against accidental damage, AppleCare+ remains a viable option. AppleCare+ provides accidental damage coverage, significantly reducing repair costs. For example, an iPhone 15 Pro Max screen replacement, typically costing $380, is reduced to $29 under AppleCare+. However, AppleCare+ requires a subscription fee, which is $10 per month or $200 for two years. Additional plans that include theft and loss protection are also available at a higher rate.

Here are the costs for AppleCare+:

- iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max: $9.99/month or $199 for 2 years

- iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 Plus: $8.99/month or $179 for 2 years

- iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13: $7.99/month or $149 for 2 years

- iPhone SE (3rd generation): $3.99/month or $79 for 2 years

For AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss:

- iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max: $13.49/month or $269 for 2 years

- iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 Plus: $12.49/month or $249 for 2 years

- iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13: $11.49/month or $219 for 2 years

- iPhone SE (3rd generation): $7.49/month or $149 for 2 years

The motivation behind Apple's recent policy change remains unclear, and it is uncertain how long iPads and Macs will continue to receive free repairs for hairline cracks. Users are advised to consider using screen protectors to safeguard their devices.

