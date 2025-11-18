Apple releases iOS 26.2 Beta 3 with new features and upgrades

Apple has released iOS 26.2 Beta 3 for developers, bringing new features, upgrades and design refinements. The company is testing all the new updates before making iOS 26.2 available to the public. Now, in terms of new features, the third beta update includes a new AirDrop functionality, hypertension notifications, improved Liquid Glass interface, and much more. Therefore, if you are an iPhone user, here's what you can expect from Apple's upcoming update.

iOS 26.2 Beta 3 new features and updates

With iOS 26.2 Beta 3, Apple has introduced a new AirDrop functionality that lets users share files temporarily without saving contact information. This functionality uses a one-time AirDrop code, which allows users to send files via AirDrop for up to 30 days. Additionally, this feature also restricts opening AirDrop for everyone around you.

Apple is also making frequent changes to its Liquid Glass UI, and this time, it's for the Lock Screen. Now, iPhone users will get a slider in the lock screen to adjust the opacity of the clock. The Measure app has also received a design revamp to match the Liquid Glass aesthetic.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In the Reminder app, iPhone users can now set a reminder as “urgent”, which will trigger the alarm, making reminders more noticeable. In Sleep Score adjustments, Apple has renamed the “excellent” sleep score to “very high” to better communicate the sleep quality. In addition, the Games app has received a new splash screen that filters the game library, controller navigation, and real-time challenge score updates.

Apple is also bringing a few region-specific features, and one of them is said to be a new Side Button action that will allow users to pick a voice assistant such as Gemini or Alexa. These are a few of the listed upgrades and features coming to iOS 26.2, and it's currently being tested in beta before its stable release.