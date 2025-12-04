Apple Replay is here. What's the No. 1 song on Apple Music’s 2025 songs chart?

menu
Apple Music's year-end charts revealed Rosé and Bruno Mars' 'APT.' as the top global song of 2025. Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'Luther' placed second.

By:AP
| Updated on: Dec 04 2025, 12:58 IST
Apple Replay 2025
Rosé and Bruno Mars' 'APT.' dominated Apple Music's 2025 global song chart, while Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'Luther' came in second.

It arrived in 2024. And it never left. Rosé and Bruno Mars' massively popular, Grammy-nominated “APT.” topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2025 as the giant music streamer released year-end lists Tuesday and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes.

“APT.” is both artists' first No. 1 on the year-end global songs chart.

They're followed by another dynamic duo, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's “Luther,” in second. Mars makes another appearance, in third, for his collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Die With a Smile.” Then it's Lamar again in fourth — “Not Like Us” returns to a top spot, after earning the No. 1 position in 2024 — and in fifth, it's Billie Eilish with “Birds of a Feather.”

The success of Lamar's “GNX” album kept listeners engaged, and five of his songs made the global chart's Top 25.

Of the 100 songs included on the list, 36 are from women, down slightly from 2024's record of 39. However, seven of the Top 10 songs were by — or featured — a woman, more than double from last year.

A big year for ‘APT.'

“APT.” also topped a few of Apple Music's other end-of-year charts. They claimed the top spot on the streaming platform's Shazam Global Radio Spins chart, the Top 100: Global Radio chart (which tracks the most played songs on radio stations around the world) and Apple's most-read lyrics charts.

“The phenomenal global success of Rosé and Bruno Mars' ‘APT.' has been a powerful reminder that great songs will always transcend borders,” Rachel Newman, Apple Music's co-head, said in a statement.

Apple Music's Replay rivals Spotify's Wrapped

Also available Tuesday is Replay — Apple's alternative to Spotify's Wrapped, which allows Apple Music subscribers to engage with their favourite music on the streaming service this year.

Replay highlights include a Discovery feature (where users can track new artists they discovered this year), Loyalty (the artists they listen to consistently) and Comebacks (the ones who've made a return to their listening rotation). They'll also be able to uncover their total minutes listened, total artists listened, longest artist streak and favourite genres.

Musicians themselves will be able to share listenership growth and year-over-year performance summaries.

Tyler, the Creator named Apple Music's artist of the year

Last month, Apple Music named Tyler, the Creator its artist of the year. The multi-hyphenate rapper, one year after the release of his critically acclaimed album “Chromakopia,” earned 4.5 billion minutes of listening time between November 2024 and October 2025, Apple Music reported.

“Tyler continues to prove that anything is possible. His creativity has been incredible all year,” Zane Lowe, Apple Music's global creative director, said in a statement. “His creative risk-taking is only matched by the care he takes to present it, and he inspires his peers and fans now, just as he will continue to inspire generations to come.”

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 12:58 IST
