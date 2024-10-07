Apple reportedly begins assembling iPhone 16 Pro models in India

Apple has officially commenced the assembly of its entire iPhone 16 series in India, marking a significant step in the company's efforts to diversify its manufacturing operations beyond China.

Notably, this includes the first-time production of the high-end Pro models outside of its traditional manufacturing hub.

This strategic move is part of Apple's broader initiative to strengthen its supply chain resilience.

According to GSM Arena, the iPhone 16 series, which is set to be available in India later this month, will also be exported to select international markets, showcasing India's growing role in Apple's global operations.

In addition to the assembly news, Apple is enhancing its presence in India by planning to open four new retail locations in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai.

These new stores will complement existing locations in Delhi and Mumbai that launched in April 2023.

