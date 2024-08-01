Apple reportedly blocked Tata Group’s massive deal with Vivo: Here’s everything you need to know

Tata Group's massive deal to acquire majority of Vivo's business in India has reportedly been blocked by Apple. As per a report by the Times of India, the Cupertino based tech giant was unhappy with the idea of Tata Group owning a major stake in rival firm's India business. Reports suggest that Vivo wanted to sell a 51% stake in its Indian subsidiary to Tata Group. Although it is not confirmed by any of the company, the deal has now reportedly been called off.

How is Apple involved in Tata Group-Vivo deal

Apple isn't directly involved in the deal between Tata Group and Vivo. However, Apple is a big partner of Tata Group which is currently manufacturing iPhones in India using the 10,000-employee workforce. As Apple is betting big in the Indian market, the deal between the two can go bigger in the future. Being a partner, Apple was not happy with Tata acquiring a stake in its rival firm.

To recall, Apple's partner Wistron sold its Karnataka factor to Tata Group for around $125 million after it decided to wrap up its operations in India. Tata Group now manufactures iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 and other models at the plant. There are rumours that India may also start manufacturing of upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models soon.

Failed Vivo deal may cost big to Tata Group

Tata Group's move to call off the deal with Vivo due to Apple may force it to reassess its future strategies. The Indian conglomerate may lose potential partnership opportunities with several tech giants if they are competing with Apple. Following acquisition of Wistron's plant, Tata has been expanding its Apple operations, including nearing a deal in April to acquire a controlling stake in a Pegatron facility in Tamil Nadu, India.

