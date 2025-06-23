Apple might be gearing up for one of its biggest tech moves yet, and it involves a rising AI star, Perplexity. According to reports, Apple is exploring the idea of acquiring the AI search startup to level up its artificial intelligence capabilities. While no official steps have been taken, the buzz has already started.

So what's the big deal about Perplexity? This AI startup has made waves by reimagining how people search for information. Instead of showing a list of links, Perplexity gives direct answers in a smart and conversational tone. That kind of tech could be a game-changer for Apple, especially as it works to improve Siri and bring more AI-powered tools into its ecosystem.

Right now, Apple is reportedly only having internal conversations. The talks are being led by Adrian Perica, the company's Vice President of Corporate Development.

Still, if Apple does decide to move forward, it would be a historic deal. Perplexity was recently valued at 14 billion dollars, which is way more than Apple has ever paid for a company. Their largest acquisition so far was Beats for 3 billion dollars back in 2014. That gives you a sense of just how big this deal could be.

Why now?

Apart from wanting to strengthen its AI tools, Apple could also be thinking ahead. There's a chance it may lose its long-running search partnership with Google due to an antitrust case. That partnership reportedly brings in around 20 billion dollars a year. If things go south, building its own AI-powered search engine could be a smart backup plan.

Buying Perplexity could give Apple the tools to build that in-house search experience, improve Siri, and keep pace with competitors like Google and Microsoft, who are already deep into the AI race.

For now, it's just an idea floating inside Apple's walls. But if it turns into reality, it could mark a major shift in how Apple approaches the future of search and artificial intelligence.