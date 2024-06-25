Apple reportedly says ‘No’ to Meta AI chatbot integration; partners with OpenAI for iOS 18 instead

Apple and Meta recently engaged in discussions over the potential integration of Meta's AI chatbot into iOS 18, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. However, Apple ultimately declined the partnership, citing disagreements over Meta's privacy policies. Bloomberg's sources revealed that Apple had turned down the proposal several months ago, around the same time it was exploring partnerships with OpenAI and Google.

Apple Chooses OpenAI's ChatGPT for iOS 18

At WWDC 2024, Apple unveiled its collaboration with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into Siri and Apple Intelligence within iOS 18. This move allows users to opt for ChatGPT when Apple's native AI falls short in responding to queries. Apple emphasised that additional AI platforms would be supported in the future, underscoring its commitment to offering diverse choices for users.

Meta AI Debuts in India

Meanwhile, Meta has begun rolling out Meta AI across India, making it available on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Meta.ai platforms. The initiative starts with English language support and showcases Meta's latest generative AI model, Llama 3, released earlier this year.

Meta AI aims to assist users with everyday decisions and tasks within their social apps. For example, users can leverage Meta AI on WhatsApp to effortlessly find restaurant recommendations or on Facebook to gather instant details about posts in their feed. On Instagram, the AI can provide creative tips and reel ideas tailored to users' interests.

AI Assistant Landscape Heats Up

The introduction of Meta AI in India follows closely on the heels of Apple's strategic move to integrate ChatGPT into iOS, signalling intensifying competition in the AI assistant landscape. Apple's decision to partner with OpenAI underscores its preference for ChatGPT's capabilities while keeping future collaborations with Google on the horizon.

Apple Intelligence: Phased Rollout

Apple Intelligence, set to debut later this year with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia updates, will initially support US English on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac models equipped with the M1 chip or newer. Support for additional languages and regions will be phased in gradually.