Apple revises email language to clarify stance on porn app distribution via third-party stores

Apple has updated its developer email language to clarify its stance on a controversial porn app, following criticism tied to the Digital Markets Act in Europe.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 24 2025, 19:57 IST
Apple has changed its developer email wording after a porn app appeared on a third-party store. (AltStore PAL)

Apple has made a change to its developer communication to clarify its stance on a controversial app following criticism tied to the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The company's decision to alter three words in an email sent to developers comes after the introduction of a porn app, Hot Tub, which became available for download on iPhones in the European Union through a third-party app store, AltStore PAL.

Third-Party App Stores and Apple's Concerns

The controversy began when the app appeared on AltStore, prompting misleading headlines suggesting that Apple had approved the app for its platform. The issue stemmed from the European Union's Digital Markets Act, which mandates that Apple permit third-party app stores on iPhones. While Apple complied, it aimed to make the process more difficult for users to engage with these alternative stores.

Apple expressed concerns over its ability to keep certain types of apps, including pornography, off its platform. The company has long maintained a policy of not offering such content in its App Store. However, under the DMA, Apple was required to allow third-party marketplace operators like AltStore and Epic to distribute apps, even if they did not align with Apple's standards for safety and content, according to a report by the 9to5Mac. 

While Apple retains the right to review apps for security and privacy compliance before they are distributed, it was noted that once an app met these criteria, developers received an email indicating that the app was “approved” for release. This wording led to confusion, as Apple had not actually endorsed the content of the app.

Apple Revises Wording to Avoid Confusion

To address this, Apple revised its communication to developers. The new version of the email now states that the app is “ready for distribution” rather than “approved for distribution,” making clear that the company does not endorse the app or its content.

The change was revealed by AltStore's Riley Testut, who noted the shift in Apple's developer emails. The updated language now better reflects Apple's stance on the distribution of third-party apps under the new regulatory framework.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 19:57 IST
