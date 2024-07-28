 Apple rolls out new beta updates of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 as public launch nears, check what's new | Tech News
Apple rolls out new beta updates of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 as public launch nears, check what's new

Apple has announced iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, initially available to registered developers. The update introduces Apple Intelligence, a set of AI features, along with new customization options, enhanced security, and improved functionality across Apple devices.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 28 2024, 11:10 IST
Apple rolls out new beta updates of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 as public launch nears, check what's new
Currently, iOS 18 is accessible only to registered developers, but Apple plans to release a public beta later this month. (Apple)

Apple has rolled out new beta updates of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, available initially to registered developers. This latest update introduces a range of new features and enhancements aimed at improving user experience and device functionality. Developers interested in testing the beta can opt-in through the Settings app, provided they have an Apple ID linked to a developer account. 

New Features in iOS 18

iOS 18 brings Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered features integrated deeply into the operating system. Although these features will be rolled out later in the beta process, they promise significant enhancements in various areas. Notable features include advanced writing refinement and editing tools, image and emoji generation, and substantial improvements to Siri and search functionalities. Siri's upgrades focus on better natural language understanding and contextual awareness, with integration with ChatGPT for handling more complex queries.

These Apple Intelligence features will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models and iPads equipped with M-series chips. Beyond AI enhancements, iOS 18 offers new customization options, allowing users to rearrange Home screen apps to create open spaces, apply a dark mode to app icons, and utilize tinting options.

Additional Enhancements

The Control Center sees increased customization in iOS 18, with third-party developers now able to add controls for their apps. Users can also replace or remove the Lock Screen Flashlight and Camera icons. The Messages app gains support for Rich Communication Services (RCS), enhancing interactions with Android users. Other messaging improvements include the ability to schedule texts, use new text effects, send messages via satellite when cellular service is unavailable, and use any emoji for Tapback responses.

Security and convenience are also addressed with the introduction of a dedicated Passwords app for managing logins, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes. Additionally, users can now lock and hide apps, requiring secondary Face ID or Touch ID authentication for access, even if the phone is unlocked.

Safari introduces a highlights feature to summarize articles and highlight key information on websites. The Photos app receives an interface overhaul, and a new Tap to Cash feature enables private and secure money transfers using Apple Cash. Other noteworthy features include equation solving and voice memo transcription in Notes, a game mode for enhanced performance, and the ability to respond to Siri on AirPods using head gestures.

Currently, iOS 18 is accessible only to registered developers, but Apple plans to release a public beta later this month. The official public launch of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 is scheduled for this fall, bringing a wide array of new features and improvements to enhance the user experience across Apple devices.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 11:10 IST
