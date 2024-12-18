Apple set to launch 3 new smart home devices in 2025: From Wall-mounted smart display to HomePod Mini 2 and more

As 2024 nears its end, Apple is reportedly preparing to expand its smart home offerings with the launch of three new devices in 2025. The company is set to introduce innovations that could enhance its Home lineup, offering users new ways to integrate technology into their daily lives. Let's take a look at the products expected to arrive next year.

HomePad- A Wall-Mounted Smart Display

As reported by Mark Gurman (via 9to5Mac), Apple is set to introduce a wall-mounted smart display, likely named the “HomePad.” This device will combine the functionalities of an iPad with the features of a smart display. According to reports, the HomePad will be about the size of two iPhones placed side by side, featuring a front-facing camera, built-in speakers, and a rechargeable battery. The HomePad will likely be mounted on walls, allowing users to control smart home devices and even make video calls. The device will likely include advanced Siri capabilities, integration with the Home app, and the ability to display slideshows using the Photos app. Reports suggest that Apple could release the HomePad as early as March 2025, though some anticipate a later launch.

Updated Apple TV 4K

Apple is also expected to update its Apple TV 4K in 2025. The next version will likely feature the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, along with a faster A18 or A17 Pro processor, enhancing performance and enabling better AI support. This update may improve compatibility with newer TV technologies, though the overall design and operating system are expected to remain largely the same. The performance improvements, however, are expected to make this version a notable upgrade for current Apple TV users.

HomePod Mini 2

After nearly four years since its last update, the HomePod mini is set for a refresh in 2025. The second-generation model is likely to include new in-house connectivity chips, offering faster and more reliable connections. Apple may also bring its AI features to the device. While the affordability and smart speaker features will remain key, the addition of improved functionality could enhance the HomePod mini's appeal to users.