Apple set to roll out AI powered app store review summaries to streamline user experience

Apple is reportedly introducing AI-generated summaries for App Store reviews, aiming to help users quickly identify key feedback and streamline their app selection process.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2024, 15:35 IST
iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence rolled out: Here are top 5 tools you must try
Apple App store
1/5 AI Writing Tools: This Apple Intelligence feature offers several tools enabling iPhone users to proofread, rewrite, and summarise text on iOS apps such as Messages, Mail, web articles, note-taking apps, and more. By selecting the text, users can also change the tone to friendly, professional, or concise to make it look more structured. Apple Intelligence’s writing tool runs on device, therefore, users can access it without an internet connection. (Apple )
Apple App store
2/5 Notification summaries: This is one of the most interesting tools to avoid reading long-form notifications. Apple Intelligence smartly summarises notifications, allowing iPhone users to just read the important parts of the messages. This way users can only act on important notifications, making their iPhone usage even more personalised.  (Apple)
Apple App store
3/5 Photos Clean Up tool: Annoyed by that unwanted object or person in an image you look the best? Then this tool would be a game changer as it removes unwanted or distracting objects from the image with the help of AI. This feature works quite similarly to Google’s Magic Eraser on Pixel devices. Note that images edited with the Clean Up tool will be marked as manipulated by AI if you make the images live to other third-party platform.  (Apple )
Apple App store
4/5 Smart replies: This is another intuitive Apple Intelligence feature which can be accessed on the iPhone’s Mail and Messages app. This feature provides users with short or comprehensive reply suggestions by analysing the received text. This allows users to quickly respond to the sender without any hassle of forming a message from scratch or worrying about grammatical or spelling errors. Users just have to select the preferred AI-generated response and send it.  (Apple)
Apple App store
5/5 AI call recording and transcription: Apple finally introduced the call recording feature to the iPhone. However, it is quite powerful and more intuitive with AI. On iPhone, users can now record calls and transcribe them on the Notes app. Apart from transcriptions, Apple Intelligence also summarises the transcribed of the call conversation. Therefore, users can transcribe and summarise calls on iPhone with Apple Intelligence.  (Apple )
Apple App store
Apple plans to introduce AI-generated summaries for App Store reviews to help users quickly understand app feedback. (Pexels)

Apple has recently rolled out its personal intelligence system, known as Apple Intelligence, to select users in the United States, particularly those with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This system introduces various AI-driven features, including the capability to summarise texts and notifications. Now, Apple is reportedly extending this summarization feature to the App Store, a primary platform for iOS users to download applications and games.

Automated Summaries for Customer Feedback

A recent report indicates that Apple is developing a new feature to generate summaries of App Store reviews, concentrating on common customer feedback for each app. These summaries will update automatically as new reviews are submitted, ensuring users receive timely information.

Summaries to Appear on App Pages

While Apple has not disclosed the exact format of these summaries, they are expected to appear on the app's page, likely alongside the app description and screenshots. This approach resembles the AI-generated review summaries that Google introduced on its Play Store earlier this year.

It appears that Apple will generate these summaries on its servers rather than relying on local processing on user devices. Developers will have the opportunity to flag any summaries they find inaccurate, which could enhance the reliability of the information provided.

The summaries will become visible once an app accumulates a specified number of reviews, with the feature initially rolling out in selected countries and regions. Although no official launch date has been announced, the feature's presence in the App Store API suggests it could launch soon.

The primary aim of this initiative is to assist users in quickly identifying apps that may not meet expectations. If successful, this feature could significantly streamline the app selection process, allowing users to avoid downloading applications that do not align with their needs.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 15:35 IST
