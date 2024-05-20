 Apple set to unveil iOS 18 with AI driven features at WWDC: Siri upgrades, AI summarised notifications, and more | Tech News
Apple set to unveil iOS 18 with AI driven features at WWDC: Siri upgrades, AI summarised notifications, and more

Apple is gearing up to unveil iOS 18 at WWDC, featuring new AI features like auto-summarisation for notifications and enhancements to Siri. Here's what to expect from the upcoming update.

May 20 2024, 14:43 IST
Apple's iOS 18 expected to debut AI features like summarising notifications,Siri upgrades, and more at WWDC. (Unsplash)

Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, according to reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The upcoming iOS 18 is anticipated to introduce a suite of new AI-powered features, including an automatic summarization tool for notifications.

Enhanced Siri Capabilities and AI-Powered Functions

Gurman suggests that Siri, Apple's virtual assistant, will undergo enhancements to adopt a more conversational tone and acquire new functionalities aimed at aiding users in their daily routines. These features, labelled as "proactive intelligence," encompass tasks such as summarising notifications, delivering brief news digests, and transcribing voice notes, MacRumors reported

iOS 18 to Feature AI-Driven Photo Editing

Moreover, iOS 18 is expected to integrate AI-driven enhancements for photo editing, alongside improvements to calendar event suggestions and app recommendations. Apple intends to primarily employ on-device processing to power these AI capabilities, complemented by cloud-based services facilitated by Apple Silicon chips in the company's data centres.

Contrary to expectations, Apple has ruled out the introduction of a ChatGPT-like chatbot for the time being, with executives acknowledging the need to catch up in this domain. Gurman hints at a significant partnership announcement with OpenAI at WWDC, although Apple aims to eventually develop its proprietary integrated chatbot. Despite discussions with Google regarding the potential licensing of its Gemini AI for iOS 18, no agreement has been finalised.

Apple's Accelerated Hardware Updates

In his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman elaborated on Apple's imminent foray into generative AI, emphasising the company's focus on improving Siri's conversational capabilities and integrating features for seamless daily assistance, dubbed "proactive intelligence." These features encompass auto-summarization of notifications, news briefings, voice memo transcriptions, and refinements to calendar auto-population and app suggestions. Gurman also noted that while Apple will heavily rely on on-device processing for AI functionalities, it will leverage cloud-based processing using high-end Apple Silicon chips housed in data centres.

Furthermore, Gurman highlighted Apple's accelerated hardware updates, particularly noting the inclusion of the M4 chip in the recently unveiled iPad Pro, enhancing its AI processing prowess. Apple plans to equip every Mac with the M4 chip by 2025, while the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, slated for a September release, is poised to receive a significant AI silicon upgrade.

Apple's debut into the realm of AI is anticipated to be a focal point of its forthcoming software previews at WWDC, marking a significant stride in the integration of AI technologies into its ecosystem.

