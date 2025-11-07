Since 2024, Apple has been teasing its AI-powered voice assistant Siri, but the upgrade has been delayed for over a year now. While Apple is yet to deliver its AI promise, it's constantly working to refine Apple Intelligence features for iPhone users. Now, a Bloomberg report suggests that Apple has signed a temporary deal with Google to power Siri with the Gemini large language model (LLM). This measure has been taken due to the delay in the development of Apple's in-house AI models. Here's everything you need to know about partnership.

Apple and Google's partnership to bring AI-powered Siri

A Bloomberg report highlighted that Apple and Google have joined hands to bring Gemini AI to Siri. Reportedly, Apple will pay $1 billion annually to support Siri with the 1.2 trillion-parameter Gemini AI model. Currently, Apple is in the process of developing its in-house AI models, and it currently lacks capabilities in comparison to Google's Gemini AI.

This partnership will help Apple deliver the promised Apple Intelligence features, which were previously delayed. However, it is said to be a temporary solution until Apple is ready to roll out its in-house AI model to back Apple Intelligence. The report highlighted that Apple was also in talks with OpenAI and Anthropic to leverage AI capabilities, but the company has chosen to go with Google for AI support.

Now, when we can expect the revamped Siri, well, it is anticipated that Apple may roll out Gemini AI-backed Siri next year in the spring. Therefore, we may have to wait until next year to confirm if the partnership has officially gone into effect and if it performs as previewed at the WWDC 2024 event.