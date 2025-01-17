Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple Store app debuted in Indian market: Here’s how it can personalise your shopping experience

Apple Store app debuted in Indian market: Here’s how it can personalise your shopping experience

Apple's new Apple Store app is now available in India, offering a personalised, seamless shopping experience for Apple products with unique features and customisation options.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 17 2025, 12:25 IST
Icon
5 new Apple products to be announced in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4, and more
Apple Store app
1/5 iPhone 17 Air: With next year’s iPhone 17 series, Apple may discontinue the iPhone 17 Plus model to introduce an ultra-slim flagship model. Reportedly, the new slim phone will be known as iPhone 17 Air which will come with a single rear camera, 6 mm thickness, Apple Intelligence, and more advanced features. However, the smartphone may come with some tradeoffs considering it's a slim model. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series. (AppleInsider)
Apple Store app
2/5 iPhone SE 4: Apple is rumoured to bring the SE series model model in 2025 after three years. However, it may not be called as iPhone SE 4 but the iPhone 16e as per recent reports. Reportedly the smartphone will have an iPhone 14-like design with a 6.1-inch display but with a smaller notch. It will likely be powered by the A18 chip which was first introduced with the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 163 may debut in March 2025.  (Apple)
Apple Store app
3/5 Apple Command Center: Apple is planning to launch an Amazon Echo Show competitor which will control smart home devices based on voice prompts. MacRumors reported that the Command Center will come with a display enabling users to FaceTime, watch videos, and control smart devices. It may also come with Apple Intelligence‌ integration for smart replies and task management.  (Apple)
Apple Store app
4/5 Updated version of the AirPods Pro: Apple is reported to be working on a new  AirPods Pro update with a new design and upgraded features. The new model coming in 2025 is expected to come with improved sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation with the new H series chip. The AirPods Pro could also come with health monitoring features such as heart rate tracking, temperature monitoring, and more. (Apple)
Apple Store app
5/5 New Siri capabilities: In 2025, Apple may roll out new Siri capabilities with Apple intelligence. Reports suggest the upcoming iOS 18 updates will provide Siri with onscreen awareness, personal context, and access to app functionalities. Therefore, next year, iPhone users with access to Apple Intelligence can take advantage of smarter Siri with advanced capabilities and features.  (AFP)
Apple Store app
icon View all Images
Apple has launched the official Apple Store app in India to provide a more personalised and seamless shopping experience for customers. (Apple)

Apple has officially rolled out its Apple Store app in India, bringing a more convenient and personalised way for customers to shop for Apple products and services. Available for download on the App Store, the app aims to simplify the shopping experience across the country, allowing users to purchase directly from Apple with customised recommendations to enhance their experience.

Apple Store App: Key Features and Details

The Apple Store app provides an intuitive, dynamic interface with multiple features designed to cater to various shopping preferences. The Products Tab introduces users to the latest Apple products, including accessories and services. It also highlights Apple Trade-In and financing options to help users make informed decisions.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹51,999Original price:₹59,900
Buy now
14% OFF
Apple iPhone 14
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹59,900Original price:₹69,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹65,900Original price:₹79,600
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹124,200Original price:₹134,900
Buy now

Also read: What is 5G Advanced and why it is a big deal in India? From performance to uses, everything explained

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

For a more personalised experience, the For You Tab offers tailored suggestions based on user behaviour and preferences. It also displays saved items for easy access, ensuring users can quickly find products they are interested in. Meanwhile, the Go Further Tab connects customers with Apple Specialists for online setup sessions, provides tips through short videos, and offers registration for free “Today at Apple” sessions available at local stores.

Also read: Aadhaar-based biometric verification now mandatory for new SIM cards to combat fraud and cybercrime activities

Customisation and Delivery Options

Customisation options are a key highlight of the app. Users can engrave their Apple devices such as Macs, AirPods, iPads, Apple Pencils, and AirTags with emojis, names, initials, and numbers in eight languages. Soon, customers will also be able to personalise their orders with digital gift messages.

The app also streamlines delivery and pickup choices. Users can select from various options for receiving their products quickly and conveniently. This move follows Apple's ongoing retail expansion in India, with plans for more stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. The tech giant opened its first two retail outlets in Delhi and Mumbai in April 2023.

Also read: Bluesky launches Flashes: A decentralised photo and video sharing app to compete with social media giants

"At Apple, our customer is at the centre of everything we do, and we are thrilled to introduce the Apple Store app to reach even more users in India, further deepening our connections," said Karen Rasmussen, Apple's head of Retail Online. "With the Apple Store app, customers will discover a new and seamless way to shop for all our incredible products, receive personalised support, and truly experience the best of Apple."

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 12:25 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked police chase footage reveals unmatched realism, hints at next-gen gameplay details
Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design

Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design
PUBG Mobile 3.6 update

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield
BGMI 3.6 update

CarryMinati teases BGMI 3.6 update with aqua dragon, auto drive, new features, and exciting rewards
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets