Apple Store No. 3 in Bengaluru is here! Say Hello to Apple Hebbal

Apple is set to open its third official retail store in India, Apple Hebbal, in Bengaluru. The new outlet follows the launch of Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi. Located at F-39-F-43, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru, the Apple Hebbal store is listed on Apple's official India website and will open its doors to customers on September 2, 2025.

Apple Hebbal opens Tuesday, September 2 at 1 p.m. IST.

At Apple Hebbal, visitors will find a retail experience on par with Apple's other flagship stores. Trained Apple Specialists will be on hand to guide customers with product purchases, and the store will also host ‘Today at Apple' sessions that can be booked online. The Genius Bar will provide technical assistance, while Apple will continue to offer free engraving on newly purchased devices.

In addition, the store will provide delivery and in-store pickup services. Customers ordering through the Apple India online store will be able to collect their products directly from Apple Hebbal if they choose.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To mark the opening, Apple has released a Bengaluru-themed wallpaper that can be downloaded free from its website, alongside a specially curated “Apple Hebbal” music playlist.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 LATEST specs, features, and price