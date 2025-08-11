Apple teams up with top apps for next-gen Siri launch

As Apple prepares to roll out the next-generation Siri, it is working closely with developers of some of the most widely used iOS apps to ensure smooth integration with the new system. At the core of this upgrade is the App Intents framework, designed to enable Siri to perform deeper, more meaningful actions within third-party apps, alongside improvements in personal context and on-screen awareness.

While App Intents has been part of Apple's ecosystem for years—supporting features like Shortcuts and Spotlight—the upcoming update will significantly expand Siri's ability to interact naturally and effectively with apps, making voice commands more powerful and precise.

Developers will have a limited preparation window through Apple's developer beta program to update their apps ahead of the public release. Apple's official developer documentation notes that some features, such as Siri's personal context understanding and in-app actions, are still in development and will be available in a future software update.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has been collaborating with the teams behind eight major iOS apps to develop App Intents support and align with the new Siri architecture. These apps include Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp. This move ensures that when the next-gen Siri launches, it will immediately support many popular services, enhancing the user experience across everyday apps.

In an unexpected detail, Gurman reports that Apple has also tested the updated Siri with several games. This suggests that Apple is exploring voice integration in gaming, potentially opening new interaction possibilities beyond traditional app usage. Of course, Apple's own suite of native apps is also being adapted to take full advantage of these new capabilities.

Originally announced at WWDC 2024, the new Siri was slated for release by spring 2025. However, Apple has faced delays, mainly due to the challenge of combining advanced large language models with the existing Siri infrastructure in a hybrid system. The goal is to enhance Siri's intelligence and responsiveness without sacrificing legacy support.

Apple is aiming to deliver an assistant that understands context more deeply, performs complex tasks smoothly, and integrates tightly with the iOS environment. Partnering with major app developers is essential to achieving this, ensuring users get a seamless and powerful voice assistant experience from day one.

With the developer beta program expected soon, app developers are gearing up to make their apps ready for this new era of Siri, setting the stage for a substantial upgrade in voice assistant technology.