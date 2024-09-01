Apple to Introduce 6 new AI features with iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models at It's Glowtime event

Apple is all set to launch its latest iPhone 16 series at the "It's Glowtime" event on September 9, 2024 at Apple's Headquarter, Cupertino, California. Including the iPhone 16 series, this September launch event will also highlight significant advancements in artificial intelligence. Here's a look at six major AI advancements set to enhance the iPhone experience.

1. An Upgraded Siri

Siri will see a substantial upgrade with enhanced natural language processing. Users can now engage in more fluid conversations with Siri, asking follow-up questions and receiving more contextually accurate answers. Additionally, the redesigned interface includes a subtle glowing light around the screen's edge when Siri is active.

2. Enhanced Writing Tools

The latest Apple Intelligence introduces comprehensive Writing Tools. These tools offer functionalities like rewriting, proofreading, and summarising text across various apps. The Rewrite feature presents multiple versions of written content, adjusting tone as needed. The Proofread function checks grammar and offers editing suggestions, while Summarise condenses text into concise formats such as paragraphs or bullet points.

3. Image Playground

A new feature called Image Playground allows users to generate custom images using AI. Options include Animation, Illustration, and Sketch styles, accessible through apps like Messages or a dedicated application. This tool facilitates creative experimentation with different concepts and styles, all processed locally on the device to ensure user privacy.

4. Genmoji

Genmoji introduces a novel way to create personalised emojis using AI. Users can type a description to generate unique emojis and even create Genmoji based on friends' or family members' photos. This feature adds a new layer to digital expression in messages and reactions.

5. Clean Up Tool

The Clean Up tool in the Photos app can detect and remove unwanted objects from photo backgrounds while preserving the main subject. This AI-driven feature simplifies photo editing, helping users achieve cleaner and more professional-looking images with minimal effort.

6. ChatGPT Integration

In a notable development, Apple has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT into its platforms. This integration allows users to leverage ChatGPT's capabilities through Siri and the system-wide Writing Tools. It facilitates advanced content generation, including text and images, within Apple's ecosystem.

Feature Availability

While these AI features are set to enhance the iPhone 16 series, not all will be available at launch. Apple has indicated that some features will be introduced with iOS 18.1, expected in October. Further advanced capabilities may arrive later in 2024 or early 2025.