Apple to Introduce 6 new AI features with iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models at It's Glowtime event

Apple’s upcoming "It's Glowtime" event on September 9 will unveil the iPhone 16 series with a set of AI advancements that promise to transform user experience. Here’s what to expect from the tech giant.

| Updated on: Sep 01 2024, 17:00 IST
iPhone SE 4 to launch soon: Here are 5 biggest rumours about the affordable smartphone
1/5 The most awaited iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in March 2025. Several rumours about the smartphone have started to surface on the internet. Additionally, several rumours suggest that the upcoming affordable iPhone SE 4 would be better than the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 standard models. (Unsplash)
2/5 The iPhone SE 4 is expected to support the company’s Apple Intelligence feature at a very affordable price. With the AI integration, iPhone buyers may not have to pay to empty their pockets to experience Apple. This integration could be possible due to the suspected 8GB RAM in the iPhone SE 4.  (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
3/5 According to rumours, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to have an iPhone 14-like design and iPhone 16-like features, making it a powerful smartphone. Additionally, the smartphone will likely get an upgrade from Touch ID to Face ID for unlocking the device, making it a more hassle-free experience.  (X/Heya_stuff)
4/5 The iPhone SE 4 will likely feature a single rear camera similar to the iPhone SE 3, however, we can expect a 48MP camera with similar image quality as the iPhone 15’s main camera. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a different notch design on the display, which is suspected to be the Dynamic Island.  (Unsplash)
5/5 Lastly, we may also get the Action Button, USB-C type charger support, and Apple-made 5G modem with iPhone SE 4. The smartphone is expected to be priced somewhere between  $500, or Rs.50,000. Although, considering the upgrades Apple plans to increase the price of the smartphone.  (Apple)
Apple is set to unveil advanced AI features with the iPhone 16 series on September 9. (Shutterstock)

Apple is all set to launch its latest iPhone 16 series at the "It's Glowtime" event on September 9, 2024 at Apple's Headquarter, Cupertino, California. Including the iPhone 16 series, this September launch event will also highlight significant advancements in artificial intelligence. Here's a look at six major AI advancements set to enhance the iPhone experience.

1. An Upgraded Siri

Siri will see a substantial upgrade with enhanced natural language processing. Users can now engage in more fluid conversations with Siri, asking follow-up questions and receiving more contextually accurate answers. Additionally, the redesigned interface includes a subtle glowing light around the screen's edge when Siri is active.

Also read: Apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iPhone 15 Pro Max: Check if yours in this list

2. Enhanced Writing Tools

The latest Apple Intelligence introduces comprehensive Writing Tools. These tools offer functionalities like rewriting, proofreading, and summarising text across various apps. The Rewrite feature presents multiple versions of written content, adjusting tone as needed. The Proofread function checks grammar and offers editing suggestions, while Summarise condenses text into concise formats such as paragraphs or bullet points.

3. Image Playground

A new feature called Image Playground allows users to generate custom images using AI. Options include Animation, Illustration, and Sketch styles, accessible through apps like Messages or a dedicated application. This tool facilitates creative experimentation with different concepts and styles, all processed locally on the device to ensure user privacy.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, iPhone 16 design and more at just Rs…

4. Genmoji

Genmoji introduces a novel way to create personalised emojis using AI. Users can type a description to generate unique emojis and even create Genmoji based on friends' or family members' photos. This feature adds a new layer to digital expression in messages and reactions.

5. Clean Up Tool

The Clean Up tool in the Photos app can detect and remove unwanted objects from photo backgrounds while preserving the main subject. This AI-driven feature simplifies photo editing, helping users achieve cleaner and more professional-looking images with minimal effort.

Also read: Apple unveils new AI tool ‘Clean Up': iPhone users can now remove unwanted objects from photos

6. ChatGPT Integration

In a notable development, Apple has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT into its platforms. This integration allows users to leverage ChatGPT's capabilities through Siri and the system-wide Writing Tools. It facilitates advanced content generation, including text and images, within Apple's ecosystem.

Feature Availability

While these AI features are set to enhance the iPhone 16 series, not all will be available at launch. Apple has indicated that some features will be introduced with iOS 18.1, expected in October. Further advanced capabilities may arrive later in 2024 or early 2025.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 17:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets